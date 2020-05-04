Three Rivers Public Health has identified 50 new cases of COVID-19 -- only one from Washington County -- in its district, according to a press release Monday night.
Three Rivers covers Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties.
The Washington County case, which was identified Monday, is a woman in her 70s. A contact investigation is just beginning, according to Terra Uhing, Three Rivers executive director.
The 49 other cases were identified over the weekend -- 38 during a mass testing event, which was held April 30 at Christensen Field in Fremont -- and Monday. All are Dodge or Saunders county residents.
During the mass testing, 143 individuals were tested.
As of Monday morning, area hospitals reported 551 medical surge beds were available and 63 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 349 ventilators available, 85 were in use, including 16 for confirmed COVID-19 patients, the release said.
There are 23 confirmed cases in Washington County. Three Rivers Public Health has 160 total cases in its district.
