The Three Rivers Public Health Department has identified another confirmed case of COVID-19 in Washington County, according to a press release from Executive Director Terra Uhing on Monday night.
The 21st case in the county is a woman in her 50s. She is self-isolating at home.
The contact investigation has been completed and all contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.
This case was deemed to be travel related, according to the health department.
"As cases continue to rise, the most important public message is that exposures are possible anytime one leaves their home," Uhing said. "For this reason, each person must assume the personal responsibility for protecting him or herself from exposure by social distancing and staying home."
Three Rivers Public Health District, which includes Washington, Dodge and Saunders counties, has a total of 46 cases.
