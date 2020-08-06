Harrison County Home and Public Health’s Learning for Life program hosted a zoom get together Tuesday, July 21, at 11 a.m.
The event was about Raising and Saving Monarchs. Sherri Webb presented a power point teaching participants all about the life cycle and migration of the Monarch butterfly. She followed up the presentation by reading a story to the group and held a question and answer session to close out the meeting.
According to Webb, she had lots of excellent questions like “Where to butterflies sleep?” and “How do butterflies drink?” and even “How many butterflies have you raised?”.
She showed caterpillars, chrysalis, and butterflies. Sherri Webb and Tabbi Melby are parent educators with the Learning for Life program. LFL Focuses on the philosophy that a parent is a child’s first teacher, and parents want to be the best teacher in their children’s lives. Funding for LFL is provided by the Harrison, Monona, Shelby Community Early Childhood Iowa area.
