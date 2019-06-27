The Blair Public Library and Technology Center was shut down Thursday afternoon after two staff members became ill after coming into contact with a bag of books that had recently been returned.
Blair police and Blair Fire were called to the library just after 4 p.m. Firefighters requested hazmat units from Omaha Fire Department.
Police officers secured the books outside the library until hazmat units arrived.
City Administrator Rod Storm said a staff member opened a bag of returned books when she got a whiff of something that immediately made her nauseated.
She was initially sent home before she was transported to Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair.
A second staff member also was exposed to the books and became sick, but not as badly as the first, Assistant Fire Chief Dave Aten said.
Hazmat personnel tested a sample of the substance, which was determined to be a pesticide derivative, Aten said.
“It causes irritation and can make you sick and nauseous — the same symptoms the two gals had,” he said.
Aten said both women were expected to be fine.
Patrons were in the library at the time of the incident. However, Storm said no one else was exposed to the pesticide.
The books will be disposed of, Storm said. Officials believe the incident was an accident.
Hazmat personnel performed a final walk through of the library to make sure there weren't other issues.
The library was expected to reopen Friday.
