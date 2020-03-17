Speeding
David Redinbaugh, Persia; Cecelia Lynn Teves, Dunlap; Chelci Dawn Chatterton, Mondamin;
Rocky Duane Bunce, Missouri Valley; Adrianna Lynn Hines, Missouri Valley; Virginia Ann Schemmer, Logan;
Matthew Brian Leaders, Woodbine; Gabrielle M. Burnett, Missouri Valley; Terri Hetrick, Dunlap;
Dashia Lynn Nuzum, Woodbine; M.L. Clifton, Missouri Valley; Bryce Andrew Ring, Neola.
Seatbelt
Chad Porter, Logan; Jessica A. Rhodes, Mondamin; Larry Dean Gochenour, Logan;.
Other Violations
Kevin Ronfeldt, Persia, failure to maintain control;
Scott Allen Ruffcorn, Perisa, operation without registration card;
Garret Ryan Hicks, Dunlap, failure to obey stop or yield sign;
Ross Zwart, Missouri Valley, no valid driver’s license;
Matthew J. Wendt, Modale, expired registration;
Danielle Schroeder, Missouri Valley, expired registration;
Rebecca Melby, Moorhead, expired registration;
Kristine Lynn Underwood, Missorui Valley, failure to obey traffic control signal;
Amanda Lee Tessmer, Missuori Valley, expired registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.