Chairman John Straight called the meeting to order with members Tony Smith and Walter Utman in attendance. The agenda was approved on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval. Previous minutes were approved on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Attendance: Susan Bonham, Tonia Copeland, Caleb Wohlers
FY20 Budget Amendment
Chairman Straight opened the public hearing on the county’s FY20 budget amendment. No comments from the public were heard or received. Motion to close the public hearing was made by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Utman made the motion to approve the amendments as present, second by Smith. Unanimous approval. The following amendments were approved:
Revenue: 20000-07000-2301-20 +$434,485 FEMA Reimb.
Expense: 01000-01110-429-28 +$25,000 Autopsies
02000-08000-xx-40 +$5,000 Elections
02000-08100-113-40 +$13,000 Insurance
02000-08110-113-99 +$1,000 Insurance
02000-09020-113-99 -$13,000 Insurance
20000-07000-xx-20 -$50,000 SR Admin
20000-07010-xx-20 -$20,000 SR Engineering
20000-07100-xx-20 +$460,000 SR Bridges/Culverts
20000-07110-xx-20 +$1,000,000 SR Roads
20000-07120-xx-20 -$70,000 SR snow/ice
20000-07130-xx-20 -$10,000 SR Traffic control
20000-07140-xx-20 +$20,000 SR Road clearing
20000-07200-xx-20 -$270,000 SR New equipment
20000-07220-xx-20 +$20,000 SR Tools/materials/supplies
20000-07230-xx-20 +$50,000 SR Real estate
20000-10200-xx-20 -$463,000 SR Capital projects
30000-10210-610-22-295 +$415,000 Cabins
Transfer General Basic to Capital Projects (cabins) = $400,000
Liquor License
A new liquor license and Sunday sales for Heffernan’s Gold Slipper, LLC was approved on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
Handwritten Warrant
A handwritten warrant to US Bank in the amount of $7,005.36 was approved on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Engineer
County Engineer Steven Struble updated the Board on the following projects:
Boyer #2 Bridge on Easton Trail – Contractor is working on the deck formwork and will start laying out steel on the deck and finish forming the superstructure portion of the west abutment on Wednesday.
Panora Paving Project – 155th Street to Willow Creek – IDOT has approved the contract with Croell. Contractor has a couple of other projects before Harrison County. Possibility of a fall start date.
Willow Creek Flume NRCS-funded Rip-Rap Repairs at 194th St -- The Board signed the Title sheet for this project. Permits have been received. A letting date will be scheduled as soon as county receives NRCS plan approval.
231st Street Road Upgrade to Level A from Hwy 44 to Parker Trail – Survey work of the roadway and ditches has been completed. The top of the road ditch culvert at NW corner is 2.7 feet below the silted in ditch bottom. The 5.5 foot diameter crossroad culvert in the drainage ditch is silted half full. The culvert at the west end is totally covered.
Douglas #1 Bridge Reconstruction on 170th East of Toledo – The check plans changes have been made.
K-45 HMA Paving from Modale to Mondamin – Contractor’s subcontractor has pushed back PCC Patching one day to begin sawing for removals on Friday instead of Thursday. Contractor plans to begin the HMA paving work on June 1st if the patching is complete.
Crews are hauling rubble that is being used to repair FEMA projects. Crews are also cleaning ditches on Muncie Avenue and repairing a slough-off on Peach Avenue. The blades are taking advantage of the moisture that we received last week by working over the rock roads. Mowing on hard surface roads is taking place.
Chairman Straight brought a sampling of the rock that was placed on his road. Discussion about the rock used and the cost took place. Chairman Straight would like to see the County use all D Stone.
The Board approved a resolution to vacate a part of an easement that is no longer needed or required for secondary road purposes on Troy Trail on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval. Road easement is described as: Beginning at a point on the center of a County road known as Troy Trail approximately 3,636 feet north of the centerline of 194th Street and coincident to the extended north right of way of a County road known as Union Lane in the SE ¼ SE ¼ Section 15-T80N-R41W; and running thence northerly and easterly along the center of said Troy Trail, and terminating at a point approximately 33 feet south of the NW corner of the NW ¼ SE ¼ Section 15-T80N-R41W; be vacated. Retaining 0.5 miles of public roadway east of the west ¼ corner of Section 15-T80N-R41W. NOTE: Said vacation contains 2.0 acres more or less in the NW ¼ SE ¼ Section 15-T80N-R41W; 1.0 acres more or less in the NE ¼ SW ¼ Section 15-T80N-R41W; 1.0 acres more or less in the SW ¼ SE ¼ Section 15-T80N-R41W; 0.20 acres more or less in the NE ¼ SE ¼ Section 15-T80N-R41W; and 1.53 acres more or less in the SE ¼ SE ¼ Section 15-T80N-R41W.
The Board approved a resolution to vacate a part of an easement that is no longer needed or required for Secondary road purposes on the Beebeetown shed location on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval. Road easement is described as:
Commencing at a point 422 feet West and 33 feet South of the NE corner of the NE ¼ NW ¼ Section 35-T78N-R43W of the 5th P.M., Harrison County, Iowa thence South a distance of 40 feet of the Point of Beginning. Thence continuing South 70 feet; thence west 110 feet; thence North 70 feet; thence East 110 feet to the Point of Beginning. Said tract contains 0.18 acres more or less.
A farm-to-market payment voucher for JEO Consulting Group in the amount of $450 for survey of the deck form elevations on the Easton Trail bridge project was approved on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
A utility permit application for MidAmerican Energy Company to rebuild an existing overhead line to 3PH line along 335th Street east of Missouri Valley was approved on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Zoning Public Hearings
Chairman Straight opened the public hearings for zoning as advertised. Matt Pitt, Zoning Administrator, presented the following requests to the Board:
1. Stephen Axtell requested rezoning of two acres from A-1 Agricultural to R-1 Rural Residential on property described as part of the SW NW of Section 28-78-44.
2. Bill Hammitt requested rezoning of two acres from A-1 Agricultural to R-1 Rural Residential on property described as part of the SW SW of Section 15-79-41.
3. Randy Coenen requested rezoning of two acres from A-1 Agricultural to R-1 Rural Residential on property described as part of the SE SE of Section 6-80-41.
No comments from the public were heard or received. Motion to close the public hearings was made by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Motion to approve the zoning requests as presented was made by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
Coronavirus Update
Additional attendees included Shelia Phillips, Lorie Thompson and Brenda Loftus.
Discussion about the county facilities and reopening took place. The Board approved the following recommendations on a motion by Utman, second by Smith. Unanimous approval.
Recommendations:
1. Allow the Elected Officials/ Department Heads to determine the number of customers to be assisted within the office at any one time.
2. Recommend/ highly encourage, that the Public wear cloth masks upon entry into County facilities.
3. Install Plexi-Glass windows on all counters.
4. County facilities’ doors remain locked and to operate by appointment only.
5. Office staffing should be left up to the Elected Officials/Department Heads.
6. Employee mask criteria should be left up to Elected Officials/Department Heads.
7. Hand Sanitizer available to the public for use at counter.
8. Periodically wipe down door handles and counter surfaces with disinfectant.
These recommendations will be for a 3 week “soft opening” period from Tuesday, May 26th to Friday, June 12th. All offices should resume regular office hours during this time. Further operation discussions should be held at the BOS meeting on Thursday, June 11th.
Claims
Claims, as presented, were stamped for approval.
With business of the day completed, the Board adjourned on a motion by Smith, second by Utman. Unanimous approval.
ATTEST:
Susan Bonham, Auditor
John Straight, Chairman
NOTE: These minutes are as recorded by the Clerk to the Board of Supervisors and are subject to Board approval at the next regular meeting.
