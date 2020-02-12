January 15
Deputy Denton responded to a suspicious person report on Panora Avenue. The area was checked, nothing was found.
Deputy McMurray picked up Monta Johnson from the Douglas County jail and transported to jail on our active arrest warrant.
January 16
Deputy Klutts arrested Brandon Tranmer of Missouri Valley on an outstanding Monona County warrant. Tranmer was transported to the county line and turned over to a Monona County deputy.
Deputy Clemens transported a subject from Jaguar Avenue to CHI for a mental evaluation. The same subject was later transported to Jenny Edmundson for further evaluation.
January 18
Deputy Klutts met a Pottawattamie County deputy at the line and took custody of Heather Salter who had an outstanding arrest warrant.
Deputies Flaherty and McMurray responded to a domestic dispute on 280th Street. The parties agreed to separate for the night, no charges were filed.
Deputy Flaherty was attempting to stop a vehicle on U.S. Highway 30 north of Logan for a traffic violation. The vehicle lost control due to the driver trying to change seats with the passenger entering the ditch. The driver, Victor Wright, of Logan was arrested and transported to jail. Wright was booked into jail on Driving with a Barred Driver’s License and numerous traffic charges.
January 19
Deputy Klutts responded to a welfare check on a subject on Panora Avenue who had made threats to harm himself to family members. He was located and transported to CHI for a mental evaluation without incident.
January 22
Deputy Klutts is investigating a theft case from a business in Mondamin. A check had been presented on a closed account. Charges are pending.
January 23
Deputy Kline is investigating the theft of chimney pipe from Sunnyside. The pipe was stolen from the outside of the house.
January 24
Deputy Clemens went to Sunnyside for a welfare check. The subject was not home but later found to be OK.
Deputies Flaherty and Klutts responded to a domestic dispute in Persia. The conflict was between a mother and her adult daughter. No charges were filed.
January 25
Deputies Flaherty and McMurray assisted Logan Police with a vehicle pursuit south of Woodbine. The subject was not located.
Deputy Kline assisted Missouri Valley P.D. with a death investigation.
Deputy Kline then went to CHI emergency room for another incident that will be investigated by MVPD.
Deputy Kline met with Pottawattamie County deputies who had arrested Tony Miller. Miller was transported to jail on numerous Harrison County arrest warrants.
January 27
Deputy Doiel arrested Dalton Peterson of Woodbine for an outstanding arrest warrant. Peterson later posted bond and was released.
January 29
Deputy Denton responded to a vehicle in the ditch on U.S. Highway 30 west of Missouri Valley. The driver was found to be intoxicated. Lucas Spitler of Missouri Valley was arrested and transported to jail. Spitler was charged with OWI, Open Container, and several traffic charges.
Any criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
To report Crime Stopper information, call 800-247-0592.
To report littering, call 888-NOLITTR (888-665-4887).
Join Harrison County’s Mass Notification System for Alert Warnings. Register at https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736721501#/login.
Questions? Call Harrison County Emergency Management, 712-644-2353.
