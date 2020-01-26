January 8
Deputies Klutts and Denton picked up a subject on a mental health order in Woodbine. The subject was transported to Jenny Edmundson for an evaluation.
January 9
Deputy Denton responded to a welfare check on a subject in Sunnyside. The subject was fine and was waiting for a ride back to Omaha, Neb.
January 10
Deputies Doiel and Knickman responded to Woodbine to assist with a vehicle pursuit in town. The subject wrecked his car. One subject was arrested on Woodbine P.D. charges.
January 11
Deputy Kline arrested Kevin Peasley of Little Sioux for an outstanding Monona County arrest warrant. Peasley was transported to the county line.
January 12
Deputy McMurray responded to Pisgah for a neighbor dispute; both parties were upset with the other. They were advised to contact their landlord to settle their dispute.
January 13
Deputy Flaherty transported a mental patient from Jenny Edmundson to court in Logan where they were released.
Any criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
To report Crime Stopper information, call 800-247-0592.
To report littering, call 888-NOLITTR (888-665-4887).
Join Harrison County’s Mass Notification System for Alert Warnings. Register at https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736721501#/login.
Questions? Call Harrison County Emergency Management, 712-644-2353.
