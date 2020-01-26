January 2
Deputy Knickman arrested Tiffany Cleaver of Dunlap for an outstanding arrest warrant. Cleaver was booked into jail and then later released after posting bond.
January 4
Deputy Flaherty responded to Persia for suspicious items left behind from a rental house. The items were picked up and later destroyed.
Deputy McMurray checked for a suspicious vehicle that was seen north of Little Sioux. The area was checked, but the described vehicle was not located.
Deputy Sieck responded to California Junction for suspicious activity. The area was checked but nothing was found out of place.
Deputy Kline responded to Modale for a suspected overdose. The subject was transported to CHI by Mondamin Rescue for treatment.
Deputies Kline and Knickman responded to Sunnyside for a welfare check. The subject had been there but was now gone. Missouri Valley Police was advised and will watch for him.
January 5
Deputies Knickman and Kline responded to a residence on Mounds Trail for a female that was intoxicated and may have been assaulted. Amy Lager was arrested and transported to jail on several charges including public intoxication. Logan Police later added additional charges.
Deputy Flaherty responded to Mondamin for a barking dog. The owner of the dog was advised of the complaint.
January 6
Deputies Kline and Denton responded to a domestic dispute that started in Monona County and then ended up in Pisgah. No charges were filed; alcohol was a factor.
Deputy Flaherty responded to suspicious activity report on Panora Avenue. The area was patrolled with nothing found. The caller was found to be in the process of adjusting their medications.
Deputies Kline, Denton and Knickman responded to a reported suicide attempt on 290th Street. The subject was transported to CHI by Missouri Valley Rescue then on to the city by LifeNet helicopter.
January 7
Deputy Doiel transported Norman Torgerson from Monona County for an outstanding arrest warrant.
Any criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
To report Crime Stopper information, call 800-247-0592.
To report littering, call 888-NOLITTR (888-665-4887).
Join Harrison County’s Mass Notification System for Alert Warnings. Register at https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736721501#/login.
Questions? Call Harrison County Emergency Management, 712-644-2353.
