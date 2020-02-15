Harrison County Sheriff’s Dept. Report: Jan. 29 – Feb. 4, 2020
January 29
Sheriff Sears and Deputy Doiel assisted Logan Police with a death investigation.
January 30
Deputy McMurray assisted Missouri Valley Police with a subject with mental issues. The subject was transported to CHI for an evaluation.
Deputies McMurray and Clemens responded to a domestic dispute on 280th Street. No charges were filed, the parties agreed to separate for the night. Deputy Denton was called to CHI for the same situation, no assault had occurred.
Deputies McMurray and Denton responded to a domestic dispute that had occurred on Orleans Trail. No contact was made with the male subject; charges are pending.
January Jail Statistics
A total of 39 inmates were booked into jail in January, 36 males and three females.
February 1
Deputy Flaherty responded to a trespass complaint in Modale. Two young girls were seen entering an abandoned house. The girls were located and their parents advised of the complaint. The girls were talked to, and they agreed not to go around the property again.
February 2
Deputy Sieck responded to suspicious vehicles on Monroe Avenue late at night. Nothing was located, but the area will be patrolled.
Deputy Sieck responded to a report in Mondamin of an out-of-control female. Upon arrival the subject was located and found to be intoxicated. The caller requested no further action be taken.
Deputy Flaherty responded to Pisgah for a report of threats made to a city worker. Two subjects were riding a side-by-side in the city park causing damage to the grass. All parties were interviewed, with no charges being filed at the city’s request.
Deputies McMurray and Kline responded to a dispute among several subjects in Little Sioux. Statements were taken but no charges were filed after they agreed to separate for the night.
February 3
Deputy Flaherty transported Melissa Thomas from the Pottawattamie County jail to Harrison on an outstanding arrest warrant.
February 4
Deputy Doiel arrested Emily Readman for an outstanding arrest warrant. Readman was booked into jail.
Deputy Kline responded to a reported domestic dispute on Highway 127. The disagreement was civil; no action was needed.
Deputies Denton and Kline arrested Sherific Ahmed on an outstanding arrest warrant. Ahmed was transported to jail.
Any criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
