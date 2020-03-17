February 20
Deputy Flaherty responded to a restraining order violation report in Sunnyside. The allegation was investigated and found to be groundless.
February 21
Deputy Flaherty assisted the Iowa State Patrol with a vehicle pursuit that started on the Interstate and ended in Missouri Valley. One subject was arrested and returned to Pottawattamie County for ISP charges.
Deputies Flaherty and Kline responded to a reported assault in Mondamin. Statements were taken from all parties concerned; no charges were filed.
February 22
Deputy Flaherty responded to a residence on Easton Trail for a welfare check. The caller had not heard from the subject in several days. The subject was located and was fine, she was told to call her family.
Deputy Flaherty and Denton assisted Logan Police with a call on Kerry Lane. No charges were filed.
February 23
Deputies Denton and Klutts checked a residence on Mullen Lane for a subject with arrest warrants out of Montgomery County. The subject was not located.
Deputy Klutts assisted Pisgah Fire personal with an ongoing issue.
February 24
Deputies Kline and Klutts responded to Mondamin for a subject making threats to harm themselves. The subject was located and transported to CHI for a mental evaluation, and then on to Jennie Edmundson for the committal.
February 25
Deputy Klutts and Kline picked up a subject in the Pisgah area for a court-ordered mental evaluation to Jennie Edmundson. The order and transport was done without incident.
Deputy Kline responded to Little Sioux to assist Little Sioux Fire with a garage fire. The garage was a total loss; cause of the fire is still undetermined.
Deputy Kline assisted Woodbine P.D with a death investigation.
February 26
Deputies Kline and Sieck assisted Logan Police with a disturbance until Woodbine Police arrived; we were then no longer needed to help.
Deputy Sieck responded to Mondamin for a dispute involving an ex-roommate. All parties were interviewed; their differences were all civil issues.
Any criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
To report Crime Stopper information, call 800-247-0592.
To report littering, call 888-NOLITTR (888-665-4887).
Join Harrison County’s Mass Notification System for Alert Warnings. Register at https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736721501#/login.
Questions? Call Harrison County Emergency Management, 712-644-2353.
