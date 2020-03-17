February 12
Deputy Knickman checked on suspicious activity around Remington Lading. The area will be patrolled.
February 13
Deputy Denton stopped a vehicle in Logan after receiving reports the vehicle was driving erratically. The driver was found to be drinking. Erick Lima of Denison was arrested and transported to jail. Lima was charged with OWI.
February 14
Deputy Flaherty transported Tony Miller to Pottawattamie County to catch the bus to serve his court-ordered prison sentence.
February 15
Deputy McMurray responded to Pisgah to assist rescue with a call at a local business. No transport was done.
Deputies Kline and McMurray stopped a vehicle on I-29 for a welfare check. The subject was transported to CHI for a mental evaluation.
February 16
Deputy Flaherty responded to a domestic assault at CHI. The subject was interviewed after receiving treatment. Hank Crowder of Little Sioux was later arrested and transported to jail. Crowder was charged with domestic assault.
Deputy Knickman responded to a criminal mischief report on Panora Avenue.
Deputy Flaherty responded to a property exchange on Orleans Lane. The exchange was done without incident.
February 17
Deputy Flaherty responded to a report of a despondent female in Magnolia. The subject was located and transported to CHI for a mental evaluation.
February 18
Deputy Kline took a harassment report involving Facebook. They were advised to stay off Facebook.
Deputy McMurray assisted Logan Police with a traffic stop. One subject was arrested and transported to jail on LPD charges.
February 19
Deputy Knickman assisted with an ongoing neighbor dispute in an apartment complex in Pisgah. Alcohol again was a factor.
Any criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
To report Crime Stopper information, call 800-247-0592.
To report littering, call 888-NOLITTR (888-665-4887).
Join Harrison County’s Mass Notification System for Alert Warnings. Register at https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736721501#/login.
Questions? Call Harrison County Emergency Management, 712-644-2353.
