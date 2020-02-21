February 5
Deputy Denton responded to Pisgah for a truck fire. The truck was a total loss and was thought to have started from an electrical issue.
February 6
Deputy Flaherty responded to a vehicle that had hit the bridge south of Missouri Valley on Loess Hills Trl. No one was around upon arrival. The vehicle had been reported stolen from Denison. We will be working with Denison P.D, the investigation is ongoing.
February 7
Deputy Kline responded to Pisgah for a parking complaint. The suspect vehicle was located and the owner notified to remove the vehicle.
Deputy Denton responded to suspicious activity around a house in Mondamin. Nothing was found missing; the area will be patrolled.
Deputy Klutts transported Jay Mahoney and Dawson Coberly from the Pottawattamie County jail to Harrison on outstanding arrest warrants.
February 9
Deputy McMurray responded to CHI for dog bite complaint. The subject was bitten by while visiting a property west of Modale. The investigation is ongoing.
Deputies Flaherty and Sieck assisted Missouri Valley Officer with an intoxicated driver. The subject was transported to jail on MVPD charges.
Deputy Flaherty assisted a subject in Mondamin with problems about child custody issues. The caller said they would call back if further was needed.
Deputy McMurray assisted a subject with ongoing domestic dispute questions. The subject was referred to seek an attorney’s advice.
Deputy Klutts assisted Logan Police with a traffic stop. A subject was transported to jail on LPD charges.
Deputy McMurray responded to a possible theft in Mondamin. A door had been found open and the residence was possibly entered. The area was checked and nothing found missing. The area will be patrolled.
February 10
Deputy Flaherty responded to a neighbor dispute on 250th Street. The issue was a dog running at large and discarded cigarette butts. Both parties agreed to respect each other’s property.
February 11
Deputy McMurray responded to suspicious activity around a residence on 250th Street. Nothing was found put of place and no one located. The area will be patrolled.
Deputy Sieck assisted Missouri Valley Police with a disturbance. A subject was arrested and transported to jail for public intoxication on MVPD charges.
Any criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
To report Crime Stopper information, call 800-247-0592.
To report littering, call 888-NOLITTR (888-665-4887).
Join Harrison County’s Mass Notification System for Alert Warnings. Register at https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736721501#/login.
Questions? Call Harrison County Emergency Management, 712-644-2353.
