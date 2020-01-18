December 19
Deputy Knickman responded to Mondamin for a subject burning household items. The fire was located and it contained household items including cans and furniture; Andre Tuttle of Missouri Valley was cited for illegal burning.
Deputy McMurray transported Jermaine Decker from the Woodbury County jail to Harrison on an outstanding arrest warrant.
December 21
Deputy Denton responded to a dog barking complaint in Magnolia. The owner of the dog was not home but was contacted and told to quiet the dogs or charges would be filed. The address has an ongoing dog complaint.
December 22
Deputy Flaherty assisted Missouri Valley Rescue with a medical emergency on 334th Lane. The subject was transported to CHI and pronounced deceased.
December 23
Deputy Clemens responded to Modale for a subject that was seen looking into cars. The subject was identified as a subject with some medical problems. The family was advised of the report.
December 24
Deputy Flaherty arrested Ronald Niewohner of Mondamin on an outstanding arrest warrant. Niewohner was booked into jail and later released.
Deputy Denton stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation south of Missouri Valley. The driver was found to be intoxicated. Zachary Straney of Missouri Valley was arrested and transported to jail. Straney was charged with speed, driving with a revoked license and OWI-2nd.
December 29
Deputy Flaherty served an outstanding Mittimus on Alexis Sherer of Woodbine. Sherer was transported to jail to serve her time.
Deputy Knickman assisted a subject with filing assault charges on an incident that occurred in Little Sioux.
December 31
Deputies Kline and McMurray responded to a reported MIP party east of Dunlap. A large group was found in a residence. Several minors were checked and found not to be drinking. One subject was charged and released.
January 1
Deputy Klutts responded to a welfare check in Modale. The front door of house was seen to be open with no cars in the drive. A baby could be heard crying in the house. Deputy Klutts entered the house and found the baby crying, also in the room was a man sleeping. He was woken and advised his door was open and to check on the baby.
January 2
Deputies Denton and McMurray assisted Logan Police with a fight. Two subjects were arrested and transported to jail on LPD charges.
Any criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
To report Crime Stopper information, call 800-247-0592.
To report littering, call 888-NOLITTR (888-665-4887).
Join Harrison County’s Mass Notification System for Alert Warnings. Register at https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736721501#/login.
Questions? Call Harrison County Emergency Management, 712-644-2353.
