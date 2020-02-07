Jan. 11, 2:30 p.m.
Joshua Chase, 39, Dunlap, was transported to the Missouri Valley hospital by Dunlap Rescue after a two-vehicle accident that occurred on Toledo Avenue (L66) in front of the Gold Slipper restaurant. According to the report filed by Deputy Flaherty, Chase was a passenger in a gray 2018 Ford Escape driven by Mary Louise Heaps, 51, Dunlap. The Ford Escape was northbound when a white 2011 Ford F-150 pickup driven by John Francis Klein, 51, Dunlap, came up behind it. Klein stated that he didn’t see the SUV in time to slow down enough to avoid a collision. The pickup rear-ended the SUV; both vehicles came to rest in the northbound lane of Toledo Avenue. All three vehicle occupants were using their shoulder and lap belts; airbags deployed in both vehicles. Neither driver required emergency medical transport from the scene of the accident. Klein was cited with “Failure to Stop in Assured Clear Distance.” The damage estimate for each Ford was $15,000.
Jan. 13, 6:40 a.m.
Aaron Joshua Albert, 19, Mondamin, was cited with “Failure to Maintain Control” after a one-vehicle accident that occurred on Laredo Avenue (L23). According to the report filed by Deputy Knickman, Albert was southbound in a white 1994 Ford Ranger when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve in the snow-packed roadway. The pickup did a 180-degree turn, and then slid down into a ditch before coming to rest at the end of a guard-rail pole. The pole held the vehicle from travelling further down the embankment. The driver was using his shoulder and lap belt; no airbags deployed; no injuries to the driver were noted. The damage estimate for the Ford was $900.
Jan. 14, 6:40 a.m.
Dusty Nicole Ganzhorn, 39, Woodbine, was cited with “Failure to Maintain Control” after a one-vehicle rollover accident that occurred on 155th Street near Paradise Avenue. According to the report filed by Deputy Knickman, Ganzhorn was eastbound in a silver-colored 2014 Ford F-150 when she failed to negotiate a right-hand curve in the snow-covered roadway. The driver tried braking her pickup, but it went off the roadway, rolled twice, and then came to rest right-side-up. The driver was using her shoulder and lap belt; airbags deployed. The driver complained of possible injuries, but was transported home by a family member. The damage estimate for the Ford was $12,000.
