Jan. 24, 11 p.m.
Kevin E. Ronfeldt, 52, Persia, was cited with “Failure to Maintain Control” following a two-vehicle collision that occurred in Persia. According to the accident report filed by Deputy Kline, Ronfeldt was eastbound on Main Street in a blue 2001 Ford Ranger and when he turned south, his vehicle struck an unoccupied beige 2005 Jeep Liberty that was parked on Second Street. It’s unknown if the driver was using his shoulder and lap belt; no injuries were reported. There was damage to the front, passenger-side headlight of the Jeep estimated at $2,000, and also damage to the Ford estimated at $1,500.
Jan. 29, 12:20 a.m.
Lucas Dewey Spitler, 18, Missouri Valley, received multiple citations following a one-vehicle accident that occurred on U.S. Highway 30 between Austin and DeSoto Avenues. According to the report filed by Deputy Denton, Spitler was eastbound in a white 2002 Honda Civic when he lost control of his vehicle. The car went into the south ditch and then came to rest approximately 300 feet from the edge of the road, facing east. The road surface condition at the time of the accident was noted as being snow-covered. It’s unknown if the driver was using his shoulder and lap belt; no injuries were reported. Spitler was cited with: Failure to Maintain Control; Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability- Accident; Possession/Purchase Alcohol by Person 18/19/20; OWI-First Offense. The damage estimate for the Honda was $2,500.
Jan. 29, 7:58 a.m.
Katie Kay Gore, 17, Missouri Valley, was involved in a one-vehicle accident that occurred on Loess Hills Trail (L20) near 220th Street. According to the report filed by Deputy Knickman, Gore was northbound in a black 2009 Ford Focus. She lost control of her vehicle as she tried to negotiate a right-hand curve on the snow-packed road, and then overcorrected her steering. The car went into the west ditch, slid down an embankment, and then came to rest against an evergreen tree. Gore was using her shoulder and lap belt; no airbags deployed; no injuries were reported. The damage estimate for the Ford was $1,800.
Jan. 31, 4:30 p.m.
Mallory Grace Dungan, 17, Pacific Junction, was cited with “Failure to Maintain Control” after a one-vehicle accident that occurred on 280th Street. According to the report filed by Deputy McMurray, Dungan was using her green 1997 Ford F-250 in an attempt to pull another vehicle out of the mud, when her pickup slid sideways into the north ditch. Dungan was using her shoulder and lap belt; no injuries were reported; there was no damage to the vehicle.
