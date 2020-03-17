Feb. 10, 7:40 p.m.
Michael J. Trovato, 30, Staten Island, N.Y., was involved in a deer vs. SUV accident that occurred on Loess Hills Trail (L20) near Melody Oaks Trail. According to the report filed by Deputy Flaherty, Trovato was northbound in a black 2019 Land Rover Discovery when he swerved to avoid hitting a deer in the roadway. The driver lost control of his SUV, and then it struck a guardrail owned by Harrison County Roads Department. Trovato was using his shoulder and lap belt; no airbags deployed; no injuries were reported. The damage estimate for the Land Rover was $10,000 and for the guardrail was $5,000.
Feb. 15, 11:50 a.m.
Garrett Ryan Hicks, 18, Dunlap, was cited with “Fail to Obey Stop Sign and Yield Right of Way” following a two-vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of 220th Street and Rockville Avenue. According to the report filed by Deputy Flaherty, Hicks had been northbound on Rockville Avenue in a black 2004 Ford Crown Victoria and then stopped at a stop sign at the intersection. As Hicks began to turn left, a silver-colored 2015 GMC Acadia driven by Suzanne Kae O’Day, 46, Woodbine, crested a hill, eastbound on 220th Street. O’Day was unable to avoid a collision between her GMC and the turning Ford. Hick’s vehicle was spun around and then came to rest facing east. Both drivers were using their shoulder and lap belt; no airbags deployed; no injuries were reported. The damage estimate for the GMC was $5,000 and for the Ford was $3,000, but both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene of the accident.
Feb. 17, 6:05 a.m.
Adam Joseph Allen, 35, Woodbine, was involved in an SUV vs. animal accident that occurred on 194th Street (F32) just east of residence marker 2423. According to the report filed by Deputy Sieck, Allen was eastbound in a red 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander when his vehicle collided with a cow in the roadway. The driver was using his shoulder and lap belt; airbags deployed both front and side; no injuries to the driver were reported. There was severe front-end damage to the SUV, estimated at $8,000; the loss of the cow, which was owned by Steve Burress of Logan, was estimated at $500.
Feb. 19, 4:34 p.m.
Eric Paul Moores, 41, Woodbine, received multiple citations following a two-vehicle accident that occurred on U.S. Highway 30 at the intersection with Overton Avenue: Operating Non-Registered Vehicle, Failure to Stop in Assured Clear Distance, and Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability-Acc. According to the report filed by Deputy Knickman, Moores was westbound in a white 2004 Ford F-350, and was following a white 2020 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Holly Jean Vandemark, 63, Logan. Moores stated that he didn’t notice the Chevy in front of him had slowed in preparation to turn south onto Overton Avenue. Vandemark noted that she had her left turn signal on as she slowed her vehicle for the turn. The pickup rear-ended the car. Both drivers were using their shoulder and lap belt; no airbags deployed; no injuries were reported. The damage estimate for the Chevy was $8,500, and for the Ford was $3,000.
