Dec. 7, 8:21 p.m.
Clifford Udell Brewster, 65, Missouri Valley, was involved in a deer vs. pickup accident that occurred on U.S. Highway 30 near the entrance to DeSoto Bend National Wildlife Refuge. According to the report filed by Deputy Kline, Brewster was westbound in a black 2020 Ford F-150 when his vehicle collided with a deer in the roadway. There were no injuries to the driver or the passenger, Candice Brewster. The damage estimate for the pickup was $3,500.
Dec. 7, 10:11 p.m.
Kristin Kate Hoden, 39, Pisgah, was cited with “Operating While Under the Influence-1st” and “Failure to Maintain Control” after a one-vehicle accident that occurred on State Highway 127 near residence marker 1817. According to the report filed by Deputy Sieck, Hoden was eastbound in a silver-colored 2004 Saturn Vue, when her vehicle crossed the centerline, entered the north ditch, struck two State Forrest signs, came back across the roadway, and then went into the south ditch where it came to rest. The driver was using her shoulder and lap belt; no airbags deployed; no injuries were reported. There was moderate damage to the front end and passenger sides of the vehicle, estimated at $3,500.
Dec. 13, 10:05 a.m.
Stacy Jean Kruse, 39, Manilla, was involved in a deer vs. car accident that occurred on U.S. Highway 30 near 246th Lane. According to the report filed by Deputy Knickman, Kruse was eastbound in a gray 2016 Subaru Legacy when her vehicle collided with a deer in the roadway. The driver was using her shoulder and lap belt; no airbags deployed; no injuries to the driver were reported. The damage estimate for the car was $1,200.
Dec. 13, 2:39 p.m.
Hope Abigail Harrison, 17, Missouri Valley, was involved in a one-vehicle accident that occurred on 280th Street. According to the report filed by Deputy Kline, Harrison was westbound in a green 2003 GMC Envoy and was making a downhill turn when she hit a patch of icy snow pack on a shaded area of the roadway. The SUV lost traction, started to skid, caught dry surface near the road edge, and then slid the opposite direction. The vehicle went into the south ditch, facing east, and came to rest on the driver’s side. It’s unknown if Harrison was using her shoulder and lap belt, but there were no injuries to the driver or the passenger, Matthew L. Soetmelk, 18, Missouri Valley. The damage estimate for the GMC was $2,500.
Dec. 13, 9 p.m.
Kirk Michael Richardson, 50, Otho, was involved in a deer vs. pickup accident that occurred on U.S. Highway 30. According to the report filed by Deputy Clemens, Richardson was westbound in a red 2013 Ford F-150 when his vehicle collided with a deer in the roadway. There were no injuries to the driver. The pickup received front-end damage, which was estimated at $3,000.
Dec. 14, 4:30 p.m.
Bryan James Tiffey, 40, Missouri Valley, was transported to the Missouri Valley hospital by Woodbine Rescue following a one-vehicle accident that occurred on Spokane Avenue at the intersection with 180th Street. According to the report filed by Deputy Clemens, Tiffey was southbound in a green 1995 Dodge Dakota pickup when his brakes failed as he approached the intersection. The driver steered hard to the left in an attempt to slide the truck to a stop, but the vehicle slid into a small ditch and then rolled onto the driver’s side. It’s unknown if Tiffey was using his shoulder and lap belt; no airbags deployed. The damage estimate for the Dodge was $500.
Dec. 14, 6:13 p.m.
Karin J. Leslie, 54, Blair, Neb., was involved in a deer vs. van accident that occurred on U.S. Highway 30 near the Blair bridge. According to the report filed by Deputy Clemens, Leslie was westbound in a white 2012 Dodge Caravan when her vehicle collided with a deer in the roadway. There were no injuries to the driver. The van received front-end damage, which was estimated at $4,000.
Dec. 14, 6:13 p.m.
Jordan Kelsey Brown, 28, Logan, was involved in a deer vs. SUV accident that occurred on U.S. Highway 30 near the Blair bridge. According to the report filed by Deputy Clemens, Brown was eastbound in a white 2015 Ford Flex when a westbound car hit a deer. The deer spun around and struck the driver’s side of the Ford and also punctured the rear, driver-side tire, causing damage estimated at $1,500. There were no injuries to the driver.
Dec. 14, 6:38 p.m.
Kristin L. Epps-Martinez, 43, Papillion, Neb., was involved in a deer vs. van accident that occurred on 194th Street (F32) near residence marker 3460. According to the report filed by Deputy Sieck, Epps-Martinez was eastbound in a white 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van when her vehicle collided with a deer in the roadway. There were no injuries to the driver. The damage estimate for the van was $6,000.
Dec. 16, 10:34 a.m.
Joshua Lee Burbridge, 32, Woodbine, driver, was transported to the Missouri Valley hospital by Dunlap Rescue, while Eric James Day, 38, Woodbine, passenger, was transported to the same hospital by Woodbine Rescue, following a one-vehicle rollover accident that occurred on Toledo Avenue as it curves into 160th Street (L66). According to the report filed by Flaherty, Burbridge was southbound in a white 2019 Chevrolet 2500 pickup when he lost control of the vehicle as he attempted to negotiate the curve. The truck rolled twice, and landed on its top in the south ditch. Both occupants of the vehicle were using their shoulder and lap belts; airbags deployed. Burbridge was cited with “Failure to Maintain Control.” The damage estimate for the Chevy was $20,000.
