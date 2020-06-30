May 7
Deputy Flaherty responded to the Pisgah City Park for a subject camping in the park, which is closed. The subject was told the park was closed; the subject packed up and left.
Deputy Denton responded to a residential alarm on Prairie Trail. The house was found to be secure.
May 8
Deputy Klutts responded to roll-over accident on Monroe Avenue. The driver was identified and after some discussion admitted taking the truck without permission. Cody Jones of Pisgah was charged with Operating Without Owner’s Consent and numerous traffic charges.
Deputy Doiel responded to a residential alarm. A residence and shed were checked; all was secure.
Deputy Kline checked on a stump grinder that was left in a farm field entrance on 192nd Street. The stump grinder was checked and found to be stolen from Council Bluffs. We will be working with CBPD.
May 10
Deputy Knickman stopped a vehicle on Interstate 29 after receiving several complaints on the driver not maintaining their lane. Trung Luc of Papillion, Neb., was arrested and transported to jail. Luc was charged with Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs.
May 11
Deputy Sieck assisted with a log splitter dispute in Woodland Camp. After some discussion the dispute was settled for the night.
May 12
Deputy Knickman responded to Modale for a welfare check. A subject had been reported as being confused walking around the area. The subject was located and was fine. His wife is aware and is watching over him.
May 13
Deputies Denton and Flaherty arrested Jeff Gundersen of Missouri Valley for several outstanding arrest warrants.
