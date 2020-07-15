May 29
Deputy Kline assisted a subject who had run out of gas just north of Dunlap. A routine record check showed the subject was a missing person from Story County. The subject was transported to Logan where she waited for her daughter to respond and take her home.
Deputy McMurray responded to suspicious activity reported at a residence on 28th Street. Everything was found to be normal at the residence.
Deputy McMurray was assisting with an accident south of Missouri Valley on Loess Hills Trail when a vehicle was turning around and ran into the ditch. The driver was found to be intoxicated. Patti Colveri of Council Bluffs was arrested and transported to jail.
May 30
Deputy Sieck arrested Mathew Wendt in Modale for an outstanding arrest warrant. Wendt was transported to jail.
Deputies Sieck and McMurray responded to a mother-daughter dispute on Loess Hills Trail. The daughter had left the area but was found walking and returned to the house. The daughter left the house with a relative for the night.
Deputy McMurray responded to a residence on Iowa Highway 127 who had a man on their porch knocking on their door. The subject was located walking and identified. Sebastin Obrien was arrested and transported to jail. Obrien was charged with Public Intoxication.
May 31
Deputy Kline is investigating a dog bite report that occurred on Salem Avenue. No charges are expected.
May Jail Statistics
A total of 43 inmates were booked into jail this month, 31 males and 12 females.
June 2
Deputy Flaherty responded to Little Sioux for a disturbance report. The source was located with subject have some sort of mental problem. The subject was transported to CHI for a mental evaluation.
June 3
Deputy Flaherty responded to Little Sioux for a despondent male. The subject was located and was fine, no further action was needed.
June 4
Deputies Denton and Flaherty responded to a domestic dispute report. The victim reported being assaulted and left in the country to walk home. The suspect was not located; an arrest warrant has been requested.
Deputy Flaherty assisted Logan Police with a traffic stop. One subject was arrested on LPD charges.
Any criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
To report Crime Stopper information, call 800-247-0592.
To report littering, call 888-NOLITTR (888-665-4887).
Join Harrison County’s Mass Notification System for Alert Warnings. Register at https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736721501#/login.
Questions? Call Harrison County Emergency Management, 712-644-2353.
