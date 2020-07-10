May 20
Deputy Denton stopped a vehicle on Iowa Highway 127 for a traffic violation. The driver was found to be intoxicated. Brandon Kephart of Mondamin was arrested and transported to jail. Kephart was charged with OWI and Open Container of Alcohol.
Deputy Sieck responded to Mondamin for suspicious activity at a business. A vehicle description was put out. The vehicle was located in Whiting; the occupants were detained.
Deputy Denton is investigating damage done to a pop machine in Persia. Nothing was taken.
May 21
Deputy Klutts responded to Modale for a dog-at-large report. The dog was located and the owner identified. Due to this being an ongoing complaint the owner of the dog was cited.
May 22
Deputy Sieck transported Bryan Brunner of Soldier from Council Bluffs for an outstanding arrest warrant.
May 24
Deputies Kline and McMurray responded to a domestic dispute in Modale. Mathew Wendt of Modale was arrested and transported to jail. Wendt was charged with domestic assault.
Deputy Klutts responded to the Beebeetown area for a suspicious vehicle. The area was checked but the described vehicle was not found.
May 25
Deputy Kline transported Christopher Courtney of Avoca from the Pottawattamie County jail for an outstanding arrest warrant.
Deputy Klutts assisted Mondamin Rescue at a residence in Little Sioux. The subject was transported to CHI for treatment.
Deputy Kline assisted with a property dispute on 250th Street. Their differences were settled for the time being.
May 26
Deputy Kline transported a mental patient from CHI to Jenny Edmundson for a court-ordered mental examination.
May 27
Deputies Sieck and Knickman responded to a residence on Sawyer Trail. A court-ordered was served for a mental evaluation. The subject was transported to Mercy Hospital without incident.
Deputy Flaherty responded to Magnolia for a neighbor dispute in Magnolia. Both parties agreed to go home and leave it alone for the night.
Deputy Sieck responded to a theft at a business in Mondamin. The subject was later found and arrested. Ronald Howland of Onawa was charged with Theft and Public Intoxication.
May 28
Sheriff Sears as well as Deputies Doiel, Knickman and Denton assisted Omaha, Neb., P.D; Iowa Narcotics enforcement; and the Iowa State Patrol with a search warrant served at a residence in Pisgah. A large amount of money, guns and Methamphetamine were confiscated. Charges are pending further investigation.
Any criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
To report Crime Stopper information, call 800-247-0592.
To report littering, call 888-NOLITTR (888-665-4887).
Join Harrison County’s Mass Notification System for Alert Warnings. Register at https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736721501#/login.
Questions? Call Harrison County Emergency Management, 712-644-2353.
