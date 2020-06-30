May 13
Deputy Kline responded to the railroad trestle south of Missouri Valley. A semi-truck and trailer had hit the bridge which started the trailer on fire. Traffic control was provided for Missouri Valley fire and the tow company.
Deputy Kline assisted Missouri Valley Police with a mental subject at CHI.
May 14
Deputy Kline responded to Modale for a driving complaint. The car was parked at a residence upon arrival. The owner of the car was advised of the complaint.
Deputy McMurray responded to a trash dump west of Dunlap. The complainant had the license plate of the vehicle that dumped some old fencing in the ditch. The subject was advised to clean up the mess or charges would be filed. The area will be checked to make sure the mess is gone.
May 15
Deputy Klutts responded to Soldier Valley Cemetery west of Persia for suspicious activity. A vehicle was found parked and a subject located in the area. Austin Tennigkeit of Underwood was arrested and transported to jail. Tennigkeit was charged with Public Intoxication.
Deputy Sieck responded to Mondamin for a dog-at-large report in the park area. The owner of the dogs was located and advised of the complaint.
Deputy Sieck arrested Kristian Conway of Mondamin on an outstanding arrest warrant. Conway was transported to jail.
Deputy Kline responded to Mondamin for a complaint of deer carcasses in front of a residence. The subject was advised to clean up the mess immediately.
May 16
Deputies McMurray and Kline responded to a reported overdose in Sunnyside. Missouri Valley Rescue transported the subject to CHI for treatment.
Deputy Sieck transported Jacob Erickson of Sioux City from the Woodbury County jail for an outstanding arrest warrant.
May 17
Deputy McMurray responded to Little Sioux for a driving complaint. The vehicle was not located, the area will be patrolled.
May 18
Sheriff Sears and Deputy Klutts responded to Pisgah for a death investigation. Mondamin Rescue also responded and transported the subject to CHI where she was pronounced deceased. Nothing was found out place or suspicious.
Deputies Knickman and McMurray responded to Nobles Lake for an injury. A subject was pulling a boat from the water when a winch strap broke and the metal hook struck a juvenile in the chest. Missouri Valley Rescue transported the subject to CHI for treatment.
May 19
Deputy Flaherty transported a mental patient to Mercy Hospital for a court-ordered mental evaluation.
Deputy Knickman is investigating damage done to vehicles in Sunnyside. A BB gun was used to damage the cars sometime in the last week.
