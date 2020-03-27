March 5
Deputy Doiel arrested Jonathan Clark of Missouri Valley on an outstanding arrest warrant. Clark was booked into jail.
Deputy Clemens responded to Little Sioux for a criminal mischief report. Several suspects were named.
Deputies Flaherty and Knickman responded to Little Sioux for a domestic dispute. James Cox was arrested and transported to jail. Cox was charged with Domestic Assault.
March 6
Deputy Denton responded to a domestic dispute in Logan. No charges were filed; the subjects agreed to separate for the night.
Deputy Clemens responded to a neighbor dispute in Magnolia. The dispute is ongoing and is likely to continue.
Deputy Kline took an ongoing noise complaint in Modale involving trucks using their jake brakes in the city limits. Citations will be written if the problem continues.
Deputy Sieck responded to an assault that occurred in Little Sioux. Both parties refused to file charges.
Deputies Doiel and Kline assisted the Fire Marshall with some illegal items found at a residence on 280th Street. The investigation is ongoing.
March 7
Deputy Denton assisted Woodbine P.D. with a property damage accident.
March 8
Deputies Kline and Klutts responded to a neighbor dispute in Sunnyside. One party was transported to CHI for a mental evaluation.
Deputies Denton and Klutts assisted Missouri Valley Police with a domestic dispute. One subject was transported to jail on MVPD charges.
March 9
Deputy Klutts is investigating a school bus passing violation reported to Missouri Valley Schools. Charges are pending.
Deputy Klutts checked on a suspicious vehicle on 150th Lane. The vehicle was located and the owner contacted who said the vehicle had run out of gas.
Deputy Flaherty transported an inmate from jail to RTC in Council Bluffs.
March 10
Deputies Sieck and McMurray responded to a report of threats made to harm themselves that was on social media south of Missouri Valley. The juvenile was located and transported to CHII for a mental evaluation.
March 11
Deputies Doiel, Knickman and Flaherty arrested Jack Tacner of Logan on numerous outstanding arrest warrants. Tacner was seen hiding in a vehicle in Logan and attempted to run; the Taser was deployed twice to gain control. Tacner was transported to jail on the warrants and charged also with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Interference.
Deputy Sieck assisted a subject in Mondamin with phone harassment. The caller was notified that charges were pending if the calls continued.
Any criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
To report Crime Stopper information, call 800-247-0592.
To report littering, call 888-NOLITTR (888-665-4887).
Join Harrison County’s Mass Notification System for Alert Warnings. Register at https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736721501#/login.
Questions? Call Harrison County Emergency Management, 712-644-2353.
