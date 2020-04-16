March 26
Deputy Flaherty assisted a subject with a civil dispute on 334th Lane. After several calls they were referred to civil court.
Deputies Sieck and Klutts responded to a subject making threats to harm themselves in Mondamin. After some discussion, no further action was taken at family member’s request; alcohol was a factor.
March 27
Deputy Sieck responded to a residence on 334th Lane. for a civil standby. The exchange of property was done without incident.
March 28
Deputy Knickman assisted a subject in Magnolia who had received threats on Facebook. The subject who posed the information was called and advised of the complaint.
March 29
Deputies Sieck and Clemens assisted Burt County, Neb., with a dispute involving numerous people. The dispute was settled; no charges were filed.
Deputy Denton responded to a disturbance on Niles Trail. Damage was done to a door but no one wanted charges filed; alcohol was a factor.
March 30
Deputy Klutts is investigating the theft of a gun from a residence in Little Sioux. The gun has been entered into the system as stolen.
Deputy Klutts is investigating a theft from a farm field south of Mondamin. Copper wire was stolen.
Deputy Klutts is investigating the theft of property from the old rock quarry east of Logan. The theft included tools and cut-off saws.
March 31
Deputy Denton assisted Woodbine Police with a subject that made threats to harm themselves.
Deputies McMurray and Flaherty responded to Kermit Place for a report of shots being fired at a train. No one was located; the area will be patrolled.
Deputies Flaherty and Clemens responded to a report of a gun being discharged in Little Sioux. A dog had entered a yard and the gun was discharged due to the dog acting in an aggressive manner. The investigation is ongoing.
Deputies Flaherty and Clemens responded to a burning complaint on Liberty Avenue. The subject was advised of the complaint; wood and wood products had been set on fire.
March Jail Statistics
A total of 44 inmates were booked into jail this month, 33 males and 11 females.
April 1
Deputies Flaherty and McMurray assisted Woodbine Police with a domestic dispute. One subject was arrested and transported to jail.
Any criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
To report Crime Stopper information, call 800-247-0592.
To report littering, call 888-NOLITTR (888-665-4887).
Join Harrison County’s Mass Notification System for Alert Warnings. Register at https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736721501#/login.
Questions? Call Harrison County Emergency Management, 712-644-2353.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.