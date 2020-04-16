March 19
Deputy Klutts is instigating a phone scam in Modale. No money was given.
Deputy Flaherty arrested Sara Wilson of Mondamin for an outstanding Pottawattamie County arrest warrant. Wilson was transported to jail and held for Pottawattamie County pickup.
Deputy Knickman assisted Dunlap Police with an incident in Dunlap.
Deputy Klutts responded to Persia for a hit-and-run accident. A railing had been damaged by a vehicle while parking. The driver later called in to report the incident. Charges are pending.
March 21
Deputy Denton responded to a despondent subject on Kraft Lane. The subject had left but was later located in Omaha, Neb.
March 23
Deputy Denton responded to a domestic dispute in Modale. No assault had occurred, the parties agreed to separate for the night.
Deputy Flaherty is investigating the theft of wire from several farm fields around the Little Sioux area. Several outside agencies were contacted; the investigation is ongoing.
March 24
Deputy Flaherty took a dog-at-large report in Little Sioux. The owner of the dog will be contacted.
Deputy Clemens assisted Des Moines Police Department in recovering several stolen motorcycles. The investigation is ongoing.
March 25
Deputies McMurray and Sieck responded to a disturbance in Mondamin. The source of the complaint was located and was found to have a Sarpy County, Neb., arrest warrant. Steven Woolard of Mondamin was arrested and transported to jail and held on the Sarpy County warrant.
Any criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
To report Crime Stopper information, call 800-247-0592.
To report littering, call 888-NOLITTR (888-665-4887).
Join Harrison County’s Mass Notification System for Alert Warnings. Register at https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736721501#/login.
Questions? Call Harrison County Emergency Management, 712-644-2353.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.