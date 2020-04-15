March 13
Deputy Denton arrested Ashley Rodenburg of Little Sioux for a restraining order violation. Rodenburg was transported to jail.
Deputy Denton stopped a vehicle in Mondamin for a traffic violation. Elijah Pelullera was arrested and transported to jail. Pellulera was charged with Possession of Marijuana.
March 14
Deputy Klutts is investigating the theft of a vehicle from a Quonset building north of Logan. The vehicle has been reported stolen.
Deputy Sieck assisted a subject in Mondamin with a phone harassment complaint. The caller was notified that charges were pending if the calls continued.
March 15
Deputies Denton and Sieck responded to a vehicle rollover with injuries on 335th Street. The driver and several passengers were treated at CHI for their injuries. Alcohol was a factor; charges are pending further testing.
Deputy Kline is investigating the theft of wire from a center pivot located in a farm filed north of Little Sioux. The investigation is ongoing.
Deputy McMurray responded to a restraining order violation at a residence on Garland Avenue. Joshua Dunn was arrested and transported to jail.
March 17
Deputies McMurray and Flaherty responded to a domestic dispute on Laredo Avenue. Robert Bain was arrested and transported to jail. Bain was charged with aggravated domestic assault.
Deputies Klutts and Kline met with a Shelby County deputy who was with a vehicle that had been reported stolen from a shed on Parker Trail. The vehicle was located just into Shelby County.
March 18
Deputy Flaherty arrested Braden Binger of Missouri Valley for an outstanding arrest warrant. Binger was transported to jail.
Sheriff Sears and Deputy Klutts responded to Pisgah for a reported explosion. Pisgah and Mondamin Fire responded and found that a pickup had caught on fire while cutting up metal, which caused several tires to explode. Damage was contained to the pickup and a boat parked nearby.
Deputy Flaherty arrested Jesus Springston of Council Bluffs for an outstanding arrest warrant; Springston was transported to jail.
Any criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
To report Crime Stopper information, call 800-247-0592.
To report littering, call 888-NOLITTR (888-665-4887).
Join Harrison County’s Mass Notification System for Alert Warnings. Register at https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736721501#/login.
Questions? Call Harrison County Emergency Management, 712-644-2353.
