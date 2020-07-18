June 4
Deputy Sieck is investigating the theft of an auger gas motor from a bin site off 325th Street.
June 5
Deputy Sieck arrested Rae Lawson of Logan on an outstanding arrest warrant.
Sheriff Sears, as well as deputies Kline and Sieck, responded to a domestic dispute on Apple Road. The male party had left. The female, Christina Figueroa of Omaha, Neb., was arrested for an active Pottawattamie County warrant as well as Possession of Methamphetamine and Paraphernalia.
June 6
Deputy Sieck arrested Rodney Smiley, Victor Wright and Keli King, all from Logan, for outstanding arrest warrants.
Deputy McMurray stopped a vehicle for no license plates on Newkirk Avenue. The driver was found to have a barred driver license. Carter Ellison of Woodbine was arrested and transported to jail.
June 7
Deputies Denton and Klutts assisted Missouri Valley Police with traffic control for a personal injury accident on U.S. Highway 30.
Deputy Klutts responded to Mondamin for a subject that was reported to have taken a large number of pills. After some investigation this was not the case; no further action taken.
Deputies Denton and McMurray responded to Ivy Lane for a reported shooting. They stood by until Burt County (Neb.) Deputies arrived to conduct the investigation.
June 8
Deputy Kline transported an inmate to Oakdale for a court-ordered mental health evaluation.
Deputy Flaherty will be working with DHS with an ongoing abuse case in Persia.
June 11
Deputies Flaherty and Sieck responded to a domestic dispute on Sawyer Trail. One of the parties agreed to leave the house for the night.
June 12
Deputy Flaherty met a subject at a residence on Apple Road for a civil standby. The subject removed person al items from the residence without incident.
Deputies Doiel and Knickman assisted Pottawattamie County deputies with a vehicle pursuit. The vehicle pulled into a residence on 335th Street where all four subjects ran. All the subjects were located and arrested. The pickup they were in was reported stolen. All four subjects were transported back to Pottawattamie County on Pottawattamie County charges.
Deputy Flaherty assisted Missouri Valley Police with a domestic dispute. Both subjects were arrested on MVPD charges.
June 13
Deputy Knickman responded to a welfare check at a residence on 280th Street. The report was due to concerns with child visitation. Nothing was found out of the ordinary.
Deputy Klutts assisted a subject who had concerns about property that was used by a neighbor and may be sold. The neighbor was contacted and advised of their concerns.
Deputies Kline and Knickman responded to a domestic dispute in Persia. No assault had occurred; one of the parties left the house; alcohol was a factor.
Deputies Kline and Knickman responded to a subject yelling in his yard in Magnolia. The subject was located and was found to be having an unknown issue. He was told to cease the activity and return to his tent.
June 15
Deputy Doiel arrested Justin Windrum of Omaha, Neb., for an outstanding arrest warrant. Windrum was booked into jail and later released on bond.
June 17
Deputy Kline responded to a domestic dispute involving an adult child on 235th Street. The subject left the residence without incident. No charges were filed.
Deputy Kline responded to 141 Street for a welfare check. The caller could not make contact with her father. The subject was located and advised he had lost his phone. He was told to call his daughter.
Deputy Kline responded to Mondamin for a suspicious vehicle report. The vehicle was located in a driveway. The driver was identified; no further action was taken.
Deputies McMurray and Kline responded to a subject making threats to harm himself on 290th Street. The subject was located and transported to CHI for a mental evaluation.
