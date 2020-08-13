June 26
Deputy Flaherty is investigating the theft of an ATV from a residence on Italy Avenue.
June 27
Deputies Flaherty and Sieck investigated damage done to a barn from a stray bullet. It was discovered that the bullet came from some guys target shooting in the area and was result of a ricochet. Damage to the building will be taken care of.
Deputies Denton and Flaherty assisted Dunlap Police with a bar fight. Two subjects were arrested and transported to jail on DPD charges.
Deputy Sieck stopped a vehicle for running a stop sign on Loess Hills Trail. The driver was found to have a barred driver’s license. Lucas Rief of Council Bluffs was transported to jail.
June 29
Deputy Kline responded to a residence on Sawyer Trail for a mental health welfare check requested by therapist. The subject was found at home and was fine.
Deputies Kline and McMurray responded to an injury accident in Modale. Two subjects were transported to CHI for treatment; charges are pending blood test results.
June 30
Deputy Kline is investigating trash dumped near the Oak Grove Cemetery. The investigation is ongoing; charges are expected.
June Jail Statistics
A total of 40 inmates were booked into jail in the month of June, 28 males and 12 females.
Any criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
To report Crime Stopper information, call 800-247-0592.
To report littering, call 888-NOLITTR (888-665-4887).
Join Harrison County’s Mass Notification System for Alert Warnings. Register at https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736721501#/login.
Questions? Call Harrison County Emergency Management, 712-644-2353.
