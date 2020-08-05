June 17
Deputy Flaherty assisted the Iowa State Patrol with traffic control for a personal injury accident at the 78 mm of Interstate 29.
June 19
Deputies Denton and Flaherty responded to an alarm on Overton Avenue. The area was found to be secure.
Deputy Kline responded to an ongoing neighbor dispute on 250th Street. Both parties were advised to seek legal counsel if they would not listen to our suggestions.
Deputies Denton and Knickman responded to a domestic dispute in Magnolia. After some discussion one of the parties agreed to stay in a camper for the night. Alcohol was a factor.
Deputy Denton responded to a mother/daughter dispute on Loess Hills Trail. The juvenile was transported to Children’s Square after repeated threats were made that they would be running away.
June 22
Deputy Kline responded to a dog-at-large report in Persia. The owner was warned to keep his dog secured.
Deputies Sieck and Kline responded to the Woodbine area for a dispute that was called in by a passerby. The vehicle was located and the occupants identified. They denied fighting; no charges were filed.
Deputy Denton transported Skylar Kennedy from the Woodbury County jail for an outstanding arrest warrant.
June 23
Deputy Kline transported Mike Anderson and Jacob Erickson to Oakdale to serve their court-ordered prison sentence.
Sheriff Sears, and Deputies Doiel and Knickman, responded to a reported airplane crash south of Pisgah. The plane had taken off from a private residence and crashed into a soybean field. The pilot was injured and removed from the plane by Mondamin and Pisgah rescue personal, then transported to Omaha, Neb., by LifeFlight helicopter. The incident is being investigated by the FAA and NTSB.
June 24
Deputies McMurray and Flaherty responded to Desoto Bend for an overdue fisherman. The subject was located after midnight. The subject had left the area he was supposed to be picked up from.
Deputy Klutts met a subject in the park in Magnolia to report an assault. The subject refused to file charges, just wanted the incident on report.
Deputy Flaherty responded to a welfare check on 280th Street. He requested to check the welfare of two children. Everything was found to be normal; the caller was cautioned about making false claims involving an upcoming child custody dispute.
Deputy McMurray responded to suspicious activity at a vacant residence on Liberty Avenue. The subjects were found to be on the property cleaning it up. No further action taken.
