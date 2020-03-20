Feb. 26
Deputy Flaherty checked on suspicious activity in Persia. The area was checked with nothing found out of place.
Deputy Knickman responded to a littering complaint north of Woodbine. The subject responsible was located and had returned to get the trash he threw out.
Feb. 27
Deputy Kline responded to Little Sioux for a trespass complaint. Two subjects were found on the property and after several calls it was found that these subjects could be there to collect property. No further action taken.
Deputy Flaherty assisted a subject from Magnolia with a scam involving a credit card; no money exchanged hands.
Feb. 28
Deputy Clemens assisted with a property exchange on Preston Place. The exchange occurred without incident.
Deputy Sieck assisted DHS with the removal of children from a residence south of Woodbine.
Deputies Sieck and Clemens responded to a fight in the bar in Mondamin. Dana Koch of Mondamin was arrested and transported to jail, and then charged with Assault and Interference with Official Acts.
Feb. 29
Deputy McMurray checked on a subject sitting on the Boyer River bridge in Logan. The subject was found to be intoxicated. Brett Nuzum of Dunlap was arrested and transported to jail. Nuzum was charged with public intoxication.
Deputy Flaherty transported Daniel Colton of Omaha from the Pottawattamie County jail for an outstanding arrest warrant.
Deputy Klutts responded to a residence on Easton Trail for a property exchange. The exchange went without incident.
Deputies Klutts and Flaherty responded to Mondamin for a reported child abuse incident. No abuse was found, a report will be forwarded to DHS for information.
Denton and McMurray responded to Mondamin for a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was located and stopped. The car had some junk in it that the occupant said was discarded items. The driver was told to pick their junk up during daylight hours.
February Jail Statistics
A total of 45 inmates were booked into jail in the month of February, 35 males and 10 females.
March 1
Deputy Clemens and Flaherty responded to Magnolia for a report of shots fired in town. After several interviews the subject that fired the shots was located and did admit to shooting his gun. Charges may be pending.
March 2
Deputy Knickman responded to a property exchange in Mondamin. The exchange went without incident.
Deputies Knickman and McMurray responded to a dispute on Lima Trail. Marti Hansen was arrested and transported to jail on Disorderly Conduct charges.
March 3
Deputy Kline transported a subject from jail to Jenny Edmundson for a court-ordered mental evaluation.
Deputy McMurray responded to a subject that was having a mental episode on 290th Street. Several options were discussed with the family, no further action was requested.
March 4
Deputy Flaherty arrested Lucas Spitler of Missouri Valley for an outstanding arrest warrant. Spitller was transported to jail.
Any criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
To report Crime Stopper information, call 800-247-0592.
To report littering, call 888-NOLITTR (888-665-4887).
Join Harrison County’s Mass Notification System for Alert Warnings. Register at https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736721501#/login.
Questions? Call Harrison County Emergency Management, 712-644-2353.
