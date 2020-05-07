April 9
Deputy Flaherty responded to Persia for a dog-at-large report. The owner of the dog was advised of the complaint.
April 10
Deputy McMurray stopped a vehicle in Modale for having stolen license plates on their car. David Lambert of Omaha, Neb., and Ronald Buchanan of Mondamin were arrested on Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana and Methamphetamine charges. The investigation is ongoing; more charges are pending.
April 11
Deputies McMurray and Sieck responded to a noise complaint in Modale. Several subjects were found around a fire in the back yard. One subject was charged with Minor in Possession of Alcohol.
Deputies Denton and Sieck assisted Crawford County with a vehicle pursuit south of Dow City. The subject has been identified; charges are pending.
Deputy Kline responded to a disturbance at a residence in Mondamin. The subject was found to have a mental disability. No further action was requested.
April 15
Deputy McMurray responded to an ongoing cyber bullying complaint in Timber Valley. The juvenile was advised of the complaint as were the parents.
Any criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
To report Crime Stopper information, call 800-247-0592.
To report littering, call 888-NOLITTR (888-665-4887).
Join Harrison County’s Mass Notification System for Alert Warnings. Register at https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736721501#/login.
Questions? Call Harrison County Emergency Management, 712-644-2353.
