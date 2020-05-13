April 3
Deputies Kline and Flaherty responded to a report of a restraining order violation on Garland Avenue. Joshua Dunn of Modale was arrested and transported to jail. Dunn was charged with violating a restraining order.
Deputies McMurray and Flaherty responded to a threat being made in Modale. The threat was made to a soon-to-be ex-wife and towards her new boyfriend. No charges were filed.
April 4
Deputy Clemens is investigating the use of possible counterfeit money at a business in Mondamin. The investigation is ongoing.
April 5
Deputy Sieck responded to a report of gunshots in Pisgah. The area was patrolled but nothing was found.
Deputies Knickman and Denton responded to suspicious activity on York Road. The area was checked with nothing out of place located.
Deputy Denton responded to a suspicious vehicle parked in a driveway on Houston Avenue. Two subjects were located, neither had a valid driver’s license. A ticket was issued and a subject called to come and get them and their vehicle.
Deputy Knickman responded to a rescue call for a subject who had been hurt while tearing down an old structure. Woodbine Rescue and LifeNet helicopter transported the subject with serious injuries.
April 6
Deputies Flaherty and Clemens responded to a neighbor dispute in Magnolia. The dispute was over the ownership of a tractor. No charges were filed.
Deputy Klutts responded to a property dispute at a residence on 180th Street. The dispute was over property that was in the house. They were advised the issue was civil and to contact an attorney if they could not settle the dispute.
April 7
Deputy McMurray responded to Modale for a suspicious vehicle report. It was discovered that the vehicle was in the area making a delivery.
Deputies Denton and McMurray responded to a dispute in River Sioux. The conflict was over personal property and an ex. Ashley Rodenburg of Little Sioux was arrested and transported to jail. Rodenburg was charged with Violating a Restraining Order, Trespass, and Criminal Mischief.
Deputy Flaherty is investigating three more wire thefts from farm fields west of Mondamin. We will be increasing patrols of the area.
Deputy Kline stopped a vehicle in Woodbine for a traffic violation. Victor Wright of Logan was arrested and transported to jail. Wright was charged with Driving with a Barred Driver’s License, Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of Methamphetamine. His vehicle was also towed due to fraudulent license plates.
Any criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
To report Crime Stopper information, call 800-247-0592.
To report littering, call 888-NOLITTR (888-665-4887).
Join Harrison County’s Mass Notification System for Alert Warnings. Register at https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736721501#/login.
Questions? Call Harrison County Emergency Management, 712-644-2353.
