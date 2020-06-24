April 29
Deputies Doiel and Klutts are investigating the burglary of a business in Modale. They then responded to Beebeetown where a similar burglary had occurred.
April 30
Deputy Kline assisted Woodbine Police with a domestic situation; one subject was transported to jail on WPD charges.
Deputies McMurray and Kline arrested Angelique Orton of Little Sioux for Theft and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Orton was transported to jail.
Deputy Klutts is assisting a subject in Persia with suspicious activity in an apartment complex in Persia. The investigation is ongoing
April Jail Statistics
A total of 30 inmates were booked into jail in April, 23 males and seven females.
May 1
We will be taking weapon permit applications for new, renewal, and permits to acquire by mail due to the COVID-19 restrictions. See the Harrison County Sheriff website for details or call the Sheriff Office.
Sheriff Sears and Deputy Knickman responded to Pisgah for a welfare check. The subject was found home and told to call his family as they could not make contact with him. The subject advised his cell service is not good in town.
Deputy Flaherty transported Jordan Boysen of Logan from the Pottawattamie County jail on an outstanding arrest warrant.
Deputy McMurray assisted a subject in Modale reference an ex involved in ongoing harassment. Both parties were advised not to make false allegations.
Deputies responded several times to River Sioux for reported unsubstantiated thefts and harassment reports.
Deputies McMurray and Knickman responded to Modale for a suspicious vehicle report. The vehicle was found south of town and a subject located near the vehicle. Earnest Craft of Harrisburg, Ark., was arrested and his vehicle towed. Craft was charged with Public Intoxication.
May 2
Deputies Knickman and Sieck responded to a business alarm south of Logan. All was found to be secure.
Deputy Sieck responded to a residence on Fieldcrest Drive for a suspicious vehicle report. The subject had left but was located in Missouri Valley. The subject said they were looking for friend. No further action was taken.
May 3
Deputy Flaherty assisted Logan Police with a possession arrest. One subject was transported to jail on LPD charges.
May 4
Deputy Sieck responded to a vehicle parked on 335th Street east of Iowa Highway 191. The vehicle was located and the occupant arrested for public intoxication. Jacob Price of Bellevue, Neb., was transported to jail.
Deputy Knickman investigated an assault that occurred on Perry Trail. Nick Larry of Woodbine was arrested and charged with Assault and Driving While Suspended.
Deputy Flaherty is investigating the theft of gas from a business in Mondamin. The vehicle was last seen heading back to Interstate 29.
May 5
Deputy Kline is investigating a theft from an unoccupied building in River Sioux. Thieves had entered the building to steal scrap materials.
Deputy Doiel towed an abandoned vehicle that has been parked at 291st and Austin. The vehicle had out-of-state plates.
May 6
Deputies Flaherty and Denton assisted Missouri Valley Police with a domestic disturbance. One subject was arrested and transported to jail on MVPD charges.
Deputy Denton responded to a residential alarm on Lawton Trail. The owner was home and had set off the alarm.
Any criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
To report Crime Stopper information, call 800-247-0592.
To report littering, call 888-NOLITTR (888-665-4887).
Join Harrison County’s Mass Notification System for Alert Warnings. Register at https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736721501#/login.
Questions? Call Harrison County Emergency Management, 712-644-2353.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.