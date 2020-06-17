April 23
Deputies Flaherty and Klutts responded to the City Park in Little Sioux for a trespass complaint. Jarred Nuzum of Pisgah was arrested and transported to jail.
Deputy Klutts is investigating a theft from a farm field north of Modale. The investigation is ongoing.
Deputies Kline and Flaherty responded to Little Sioux for suspicious activity ongoing at a residence. The owner of the property was advised of the situation.
April 24
Deputies Denton and McMurray assisted Woodbine Police with a domestic. One subject was arrested and transported to jail on WPD charges.
Deputy Klutts responded to Magnolia for a civil dispute. The dispute was settled for the day.
Deputy McMurray assisted Pottawattamie County with a vehicle pursuit in the Loveland area. The subject ran from the vehicle and was later caught.
Deputies Flaherty and Kline are investigating three more wire thefts from farm fields in the Modale area.
April 25
Deputy Flaherty is investigating a hit-and-run accident in Persia. A vehicle description was given. We will be working with Shelby County on the vehicle’s location now.
Deputies Sieck and Flaherty responded to Pisgah for a possible overdose. Mondamin Rescue was also dispatched to the residence and transported a female to CHI for treatment. Charges are pending after marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located in the house.
April 26
Deputies Kline and Knickman assisted Missouri Valley Police with a domestic dispute. Two subjects were transported to jail on MVPD charges.
Deputy Knickman was patrolling the River Sioux area when he saw two people talking in the street that he knew had a valid restraining order in place. James Cox and Ashley Rodenburg were both arrested and transported to jail.
April 29
Deputy McMurray assisted Dunlap Police with a subject that had ran from DPD. The subject was located.
Deputy Klutts called a subject in Modale on an ongoing family dispute involving social media in Modale. Several calls were made to stop the harassment.
Deputy McMurray is investigating a report of a Pitbull dog north of Logan. This investigation is ongoing.
Any criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
To report Crime Stopper information, call 800-247-0592.
To report littering, call 888-NOLITTR (888-665-4887).
Join Harrison County’s Mass Notification System for Alert Warnings. Register at https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736721501#/login.
Questions? Call Harrison County Emergency Management, 712-644-2353.
