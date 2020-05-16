April 16
Deputy Knickman assisted a subject with a dog-at-large complaint on Panora Avenue. The neighbor will be advised of the complaint.
Deputy McMurray responded to a vehicle in the ditch at the 94 mile-marker of Interstate 29. The driver was arrested for OWI by the Iowa State Patrol; the passenger Juan Alvarez of Early was also arrested and charged with Public Intoxication.
April 18
Deputies Knickman and Flaherty responded to a burglary report on Yates Avenue. Car parts and tires were reported stolen from a secured shed.
April 19
Deputy Knickman assisted with a child custody dispute on 220th Street. They were advised to seek legal counsel.
April 22
Sheriff Sears, as well as Deputies McMurray and Denton, responded to Remington Landing where a fisherman had seen a body in the Missouri River. Mondamin Rescue was dispatched to assist in retrieving the subject from the water. Iowa DCI was called and will be assisting in the investigation; an autopsy has been ordered.
