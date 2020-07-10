May 17, 7 a.m.
Larry Estal Wallis 69, Magnolia, was involved in a deer vs. pickup accident that occurred on Loess Hills Trailer (L20), north of Missouri Valley near Lawton Trail. According to the report filed by Deputy Klutts, Wallis was northbound in a blue 2009 Chevrolet Silverado when his vehicle collided with a deer in the roadway. No injuries to the driver were reported. There was front-end damage to the pick-up, which was estimated at $3,500.
May 18, 4:23 p.m.
Roberto Gomez, 26, Lexington, Neb., received two citations following a motorcycle accident that occurred on U.S. Highway 30 near the intersection with 290th Street: No Valid Driver’s License, and Failure to Maintain Control. According to the report filed by Deputy Knickman, Gomez was westbound on a black 2018 Honda CBR100RR and was rounding a curve to his right. He stated that he was not used to his new motorcycle, and hit the brake to slow down on the turn. He lost control of the vehicle, and laid it down on the left side. The Honda slid on the highway, coming to rest on the westbound shoulder. Gomez came off the motorcycle and slid across the highway, crossed the centerline, and then came to rest on the eastbound shoulder. The driver was using his helmet, and refused medical treatment at the scene. The damage estimate for the Honda was $1,500.
May 19, 7:07 p.m.
Jason G. King, 41, Dunlap, was involved in a deer vs. car accident that occurred on U.S. Highway 30 near residence marker 3140, just south of Woodbine. According to the report filed by Deputy Kline, King was eastbound in a black 2014 Chevrolet Cruz when a deer came from the road ditch area onto the road. The car collided with the dear, causing damage to the front bumper area and the windshield, which was estimated at $2,000. It’s unknown whether King was using his shoulder and lap belt, but no airbags deployed and no injuries to the driver were reported.
May 20, 6:11 a.m.
Lisa Marie McIntosh, 35, Missouri Valley, was involved in a deer vs. car accident that occurred on 335th Street (F66) near Muncie Avenue. According to the report filed by Deputy Flaherty, McIntosh was westbound in a red 2006 Cadillac DTS when the car collided with a deer in the roadway. There was damage to the front, driver’s side of the vehicle, which was estimated at $2,000. No injuries to the driver were reported.
May 24, 7:25 a.m.
A pickup driven by William Frederick Thomsen, 44, Sioux Rapids, and a van driven by Dwight W. Adams, 50, Linwood, Neb., were damaged by a turkey in the roadway of U.S. Highway 30 near the intersection with 250th Street (F50). According to the report filed by Deputy Knickman, Thomsen was westbound in a black 2006 Ford F-150, while Adams was eastbound in a red 2016 Ram ProMaster van. The pickup collided with a turkey, which caused the bird to bounce off the Ford into the air, and then hit the driver-side mirror and windshield of the van, causing damage to both vehicles simultaneously. Both drivers were using their shoulder and lap belt; no airbags deployed; no injuries to either person were reported.
May 24, 2:30 a.m.
Angel Lou Griffis, 21, Council Bluffs, was cited with “Reckless Driving” and “Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident” after her car struck a parked vehicle on private property at Woodland Camp near Little Sioux. According to the report filed by Deputy Knickman, Griffis was northbound in a white 2006 Pontiac G6 when she failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway at the camp. The car left the road, slid into an unoccupied red 2003 Ford Expedition that was parked at Block 15, Lot 49. The impact of the collision moved the Ford approximately two feet in the grass. Griffis left the scene of the accident, but was discovered approximately 12 hours later. She stated that the accident happened between 2 and 3 p.m., and she was driving fast. There was damage to the driver’s side on the front of the Ford, which was estimated at $3,500. The damage estimate for the Pontiac was $2,500.
May 24, 7:54 p.m.
Crystal Ann Conyers, 20, Little Sioux, was cited with “Failure to Maintain Control” after a one-vehicle accident that occurred on 160th Street near Canton Avenue in Little Sioux. According to the report filed by Deputy Flaherty, Conyers was eastbound in a white 2000 Ford Explorer when she lost control of her SUV. The vehicle went into the north road ditch, and then struck a utility pole owned by MidAmerican Energy. Conyers was using her shoulder and lap belt; no airbags deployed; no injuries were reported. The driver stated that the throttle of her vehicle had been sticking. There was damage along the rear, driver’s side of the Ford, estimated at $1,000, and the damage to the utility pole was estimated at $10.
