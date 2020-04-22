March 20, 9:05 a.m.
Makayla Roseanna Henderson, 19, Ute, was transported to the Missouri Valley hospital by Missouri Valley Fire and Rescue as the result of a one-vehicle rollover accident that occurred on Loess Hills Trail (L20). According to the report filed by Deputy Clemens, Henderson was southbound in a black 2001 GMC Denali XL when she lost control of her vehicle. The SUV slid off the road and then flipped over once, landing on its tires. The driver was using her shoulder and lap belt; the curtain airbags deployed. The surface of the road at the time of the accident was noted to include ice/frost. Henderson was cited with “Failure to Maintain Control.” The damage estimate for the GMC was $5,000.
March 21, 11 p.m.
Ann Marie Collier, 42, Woodbine, was involved in a one-vehicle rollover accident that occurred on Sawyer Trail near residence marker 1856. According to the report filed by Deputy Sieck, Collier was northbound in a white 2001 Ford Ranger when her vehicle collided with a cow on the road. The pickup entered the west ditch, rolled, and then came to rest on its top. The driver was using her shoulder and lap belt; the airbag in front of the driver deployed; no injuries to the driver were reported. The damage estimate for the Ford was $6,000. The cow belonged to Gary Dickinson, Nogotta Cattle LLC, of Woodbine; its loss was valued at $1,100. A fence belonging to Wayne Nielsen also received an estimated $100 in damage.
March 29, 1 a.m.
Billy Lee Sides, 70, Brookings, S.D., was cited with “Failure to Maintain Control” after a one-vehicle accident that occurred on Interstate 29 near mile-marker 88. According to the report filed by Deputy Denton, Sides was southbound in a tan 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 when he fell asleep. The pickup drove into the guardrail between the southbound and northbound lanes, struck seven posts, swerved back into the southbound lanes, went into the west ditch, and then came to rest facing northeast. The driver was using his shoulder and lap belt; no airbags deployed, no injuries were reported. The road condition at the time of the accident was noted to have been wet. The damage estimate for the Dodge was $10,000, and for the State of Iowa’s cable barrier was $1,500.
March 31, 11:47 a.m.
Thomas Mathais Wageman, 68, Harlan, was cited with “Failure to Maintain Control” after a one-vehicle accident that occurred on 170th Street, a gravel road. According to the report filed by Deputy Kline, Wageman was westbound in a gray 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 when he lost control of the vehicle while trying to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The pickup skidded, went into the north ditch, and then struck a Harrison County REC electric pole. Dunlap Rescue was called to the scene but no transfer was made of either the driver or the passenger, Dale Eugene Stinn, 62, Harlan. It’s unknown if either person in the vehicle was using their shoulder and lap belt; airbags in front of the driver and on the side deployed. The damage estimate for the Dodge was $3,500 and for the utility pole was $2,000.
April 5, noon
Christopher Sean Provancha, 48, Hancock, was cited with “Passing too Near Bridge, Intersection or RR” following a rollover accident that occurred on State Highway 191 near the intersection with 305th Street. According to the report filed by Deputy Clemens, Provancha was southbound in a blue 2000 Chevrolet Impala when he began passing a farm tractor. The tractor, a yellow 2014 Rogator 176 driven by Jason Allen Emery Juhl, 20, Shelby, had indicated a left turn and then stopped when Juhl saw the car approaching. The Chevy swerved and caught a dip in the shoulder of the road, causing the car to roll onto its top. Provancha was using his shoulder and lap belt; no airbags deployed; no injuries were reported by either driver. The damage estimate for the Chevy was $1,000; there was no damage to the tractor.
April 6, 5 p.m.
John James Carney Jr., 59, Missouri Valley, was cited with “Driving While License Under Suspension” and “Turning at Intersection Violation” following a two-vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Monroe Avenue. According to the report filed by Deputy Klutts, Carney was eastbound on U.S. Highway 30 in a white 2003 Ford Ranger. He moved into the westbound lane as he began a left-hand turn onto Monroe Avenue. At the same time, Becky Marie Tague, 40, Missouri Valley was on Monroe Avenue in a gray 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and was making a right-hand turn onto U.S. Highway 30. The vehicles collided; Carney stopped, but then drove off. Tague stayed on scene and moved her vehicle to a nearby parking lot to make the accident report. Tague was using her shoulder and lap belt, but it’s unknown if Carney was using his. No airbags deployed in either vehicle; no injuries were reported. The damage estimate for each vehicle was $1,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.