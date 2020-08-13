June 19, 3:30 a.m.
Anna Marie Berryhill, 62, New Johnsonville, Tenn., was involved in a deer vs. van accident that occurred on Interstate 29 near the 95-mile marker. According to the report filed by Deputy Denton, Berryhill was southbound in a white 2004 Chevrolet Express van when her vehicle collided with a deer in the roadway. There were no injuries to the driver reported. The damage estimate for the Chevy was $4,000.
June 21, 5 a.m.
Jermaine Minor, 21, Belleville, Ill., was involved in a one-vehicle accident that occurred on Interstate 29 near the 91-mile marker. According to the report filed by Deputy McMurray, Minor was southbound in a black 2019 Dodge Charger when an unidentified semi forced his car to take evasive action. Minor lost control of his vehicle, and it careened into the west ditch. The driver was using his shoulder and lap belt; no airbags deployed; no injuries were reported. Minor was cited with “Failure to Maintain Control.” The damage estimate for the Dodge was $2,000.
June 24, 5:20 p.m.
Marianne Leona Woodard, 70, Missouri Valley, was in an accident involving her car and a parked vehicle in the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office parking lot on First Avenue in Logan. According to the report filed by Deputy Klutts, Woodard was backing out of a parking stall in a gray 2016 Buick Encore when she struck an unoccupied silver-colored 2017 Dodge Charger police car that was legally parked. The driver was using her shoulder and lap belt; no airbags deployed, no injuries were noted. There was minor damage to each vehicle, estimated at $500 apiece.
