June 1, 2:08 p.m.
Jeffrey Kyle Peters, 30, Moorhead, was involved in a one-vehicle rollover accident that occurred on Laredo Avenue (L23) near the intersection with 258th Street. According to the accident report filed by Deputy Doiel, Peters was northbound in a red 2018 Honda CRV when he began traveling off the road while adjusting the air temperature in his vehicle. The driver made an evasive action by applying the brakes; the vehicle went into the west ditch. The SUV rolled and then came to rest on its wheels in the west ditch, facing south. The driver was using his shoulder and lap belt; airbags on his side of the vehicle deployed; no injuries to the driver were noted. Peters received two citations after the accident: “Failure to Maintain Control” and “DUS- Driving while License Denied, Suspended or Canceled.” The damage estimate for the Honda was $10,000.
June 1, 9:44 p.m.
Bryn Anne Koke, 19, Woodbine, was in a deer vs. car accident that occurred on 250th Street (F50) near Quintana Lane. According to the report filed by Deputy Knickman, Koke was eastbound in a silver-colored 2017 Ford Fusion when her vehicle collided with a deer in the roadway. No injuries to the driver were noted. The damage estimate for the car was $2,000.
June 2, 10:30 p.m.
Sean Hansen, 47, Grand Island, Neb., was involved in a deer vs. pickup accident that occurred on Interstate 29 near the 87-mile marker. According to the report filed by Deputy Flaherty, Hansen was southbound in a white 2020 Chevrolet Colorado when his vehicle collided with a deer in the roadway. No injuries to the driver were noted. The damage estimate for the pickup was $5,000.
June 11, 9:40 p.m.
Mae Marie Blum, 50, Woodbine, was in a one-vehicle accident that occurred on Toledo Avenue (L66). According to the accident report filed by Deputy Denton, Blum was southbound in a gray 2005 Ford Freestar van when her vehicle struck some debris in the roadway. It’s unknown whether the driver was using her shoulder and lap belt; no airbags deployed; no injuries were reported. The damage estimate for the van was $700.
June 12, 5:43 p.m.
Robert Allen Brown Jr., 28, Des Moines, and Elisabeth Rivera Zaragoza, 33, Denison, were the drivers involved in a two-vehicle accident that occurred on U.S. Highway 30, just east of the Missouri Valley city limits. According to the report filed by Deputy Sieck, Brown was eastbound in a red 2007 Ford Ranger pickup and was following a silver-colored 2016 Chevrolet Colorado pickup driven by Zaragoza. Zaragoza had to apply her brakes for traffic slowing in front of her vehicle. Brown stated that he started to apply his vehicle’s brakes, but his Ford rear-ended the Chevy. Both drivers were using their shoulder and lap belts; no airbags deployed; no injuries to either driver were noted. Minor injuries were reported to three passengers in the Chevy: Filipe Gonzalez, 35; Eliszabeth Rivera, 13; and Arisleydi Moreno Jr., 8; all of Denison. None of the passengers required transportation to a medical facility from the scene of the accident. Gonzalez and Moreno were using their shoulder and lap belts; Rivera was using her lap belt. Following the accident, Brown was cited with “Following Too Closely.” The damage estimate for the Chevy was $1,500, and for the Ford was $400.
June 13, 2 a.m.
Lucien Hakizimana, 23, Des Moines, was involved in a deer vs. car accident that occurred on Interstate 29 near the 83-mile marker. According the accident report filed by Deputy Denton, Hakizimana was northbound in a gray 2004 Honda Accord when his vehicle collided with a deer in the roadway. No injuries to the driver were noted. The damage estimate for the car was $3,500.
June 13, 9:56 p.m.
Lori Ann Burbridge, 57, Missouri Valley, was involved in a one-vehicle accident that occurred on Iowa Highway 127 near residence marker 1953. According to the accident report filed by Deputy Kline, Burbridge was southbound in a silver-colored 2005 Chevrolet K-2500 truck that was towing a Shoreland’r boat trailer with a fishing boat. A large Black Angus bull/cow was in the traveled portion of the road; the roadway was not lighted. The truck collided with the animal, went into the north ditch, and then came to rest facing east. The driver and a passenger, Colleen L. Allen, 35, Logan, were not injured. It’s unknown if either person was using their shoulder and lap belt. The airbags in front of each person deployed. Burbridge was cited with “Operation without Registration Card or Plates.” There was severe damage to the truck, which was estimated at $10,000, and minimal damage to the boat and trailer, which was estimated at $500. The loss of the animal, which was owned by Derrick Mether of Logan, was estimated at $1,800.
June 14, 2:30 a.m.
Kody James Lautrup, 25, Modale, was involved in a one-vehicle accident that occurred on Houston Avenue at the intersection with 280th Street. According to the report filed by Deputy Denton, Lautrup was southbound in a blue 2016 Chevrolet Malibu LT and didn’t see that the intersection was a T-intersection. The stop sign that’s normally at that intersection was lying in the weeds in the west ditch. Lautrup drove straight across 280th Street into a ditch with water. The driver was using his shoulder and lap belt; no airbags deployed; no injuries were reported. The Chevy had little physical damage to it, but the engine was underwater and wouldn’t start back up. The damage estimate for the car was $2,000.
June 17, 12:15 a.m.
Sunnie Leigh Hoss, 40, Moorhead, was involved in an animal vs. SUV accident that occurred on Iowa Highway 183 near the Harrison County shed. According to the report filed by Deputy Klutts, Hoss was northbound in a red 2010 Chevrolet Equinox LT when her vehicle collided with a raccoon that had entered the roadway. There was damage to the front end and the engine compartment of the SUV, which was estimated at $2,000.
