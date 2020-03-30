Feb. 26, 5:20 p.m.
Roger Ray Hansen Jr., 73, Little Sioux, was involved in a two-vehicle accident that occurred on N.E. County Road. According to the report filed by Deputy Clemens, Hansen was westbound in a white 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup when he became distracted. His vehicle crossed the road and then struck an unoccupied maroon 2001 Saturn car that was legally parked at 406 N.E. County Road. Hansen was using his shoulder and lap belt; no airbags deployed; no injuries were reported. The damage estimate for each vehicle was $500.
Feb. 29, 9:38 p.m.
Breanna Mae Boruff, 17, Missouri Valley, was transported to the Missouri Valley hospital by Missouri Valley Rescue as the result of a one-vehicle rollover accident that occurred on 335th Street (F66) near the intersection with Nixon Avenue. According to the report filed by Deputy McMurray, Boruff was westbound in a silver-colored 2005 Pontiac Grand Am when she crossed the centerline while checking her phone; the car went into the eastbound lane. The driver overcorrected the steering so that the vehicle went into the ditch and then rolled. Boruff was using her shoulder and lap belt; the driver-side airbag deployed. She was cited with “Use of Electronic Communication Device” and “Failure to Maintain Control.” The damage estimate for the Pontiac was $7,000.
March 1, 7:59 p.m.
Katie Kay Gore, 17, Missouri Valley, was involved in an accident between her car and a cow that was in the roadway at 205th Trail. According to the report filed by Deputy McMurray, Gore was northbound in a black 2018 Chevrolet Cruze. The deputy was following her in his vehicle because he’d had a complaint of a cow near the intersection of 205th Trail and State Highway 127. Gore’s vehicle struck the cow, causing heavy damage to car; the damage estimate was $9,000. The deputy noted that the owner of the cow, Matthew James Johnsen of Logan, had been notified multiple times that his cow was out, and yet refused to get the cow. Gore and a passenger, Tanner Mace, were each using their shoulder and lap belt; airbags deployed in the front and on the side; no injuries were reported. The damage estimate for the Chevy was $9,000, and the value of the lost cow was estimated at $500.
March 2, 7:54 a.m.
Richard Edwin Fuhs, 58, Harlan, and Leona Lynn Halstead, 49, Missouri Valley, were the drivers of the vehicles involved in a collision on U.S. Highway 30 at Sunnyside Avenue near Missouri Valley, which sent a passenger with possible injuries, Delaynie Howell, 6, to Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Neb. According to the accident report filed by Deputy Klutts, Halstead was eastbound on U.S. Highway 30 in a silver-colored 2012 Chevrolet Equinox. She was turning left onto Sunnyside Avenue when her vehicle was rear-ended by the Fuhs vehicle, a white 2006 Freightliner semi-truck/trailer. Both drivers were using their shoulder and lap belt; no airbags deployed; neither driver reported injuries. Alaynah Howell, 3, a passenger in the Chevy, was in a child safety seat and was noted to have possible injuries, but wasn’t transported to a medical facility from the scene of the accident. Delaynie Howell, who was transported to the hospital, was also a passenger in the Chevy, and was secured in a booster seat. The damage estimate for the Chevy was $6,000, while the damage estimate for the Freightliner was $2,000.
March 7, 11:35 a.m.
Timothy Ryan Quance, 32, Elkhorn, Neb., was transported to Memorial Community Hospital in Blair, Neb., by Missouri Valley Rescue as the result of a motorcycle accident that occurred on Austin Avenue (K45). According to the report filed by Deputy Clements, Quance was southbound on a red 2002 Honda Silver Wing FSC600 when he began navigating a curve in the roadway. Witnesses stated that he appeared to be struggling with a crosswind. He locked the brakes on the motorcycle in an attempt to get off the travelled portion of the road, but the Honda was laid on its side. Quance was cited with “Failure to Maintain Control.” The damage estimate for the Honda was $2,500.
March 9, 7:40 a.m.
Lori Mae Pickle, 57, Logan, was involved in a deer vs. SUV accident that occurred on Loess Hills Trail (L20). According to the report filed by Deputy Clemens, Pickle was southbound in a white 2011 Cadillac SRX when her vehicle collided with a deer in the roadway. No injuries to the driver were reported, but there was damage to the front-end of the SUV estimated at $2,000.
March 9, 1:30 p.m.
Nicholas Alan Pelzer, 41, Atlantic, was cited with “Driving on Wrong Side of Two-way Highway” following a one-vehicle accident that occurred on U.S. Highway 30. According to the report filed by Deputy Clemens, Pelzer was eastbound in a white 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, pulling a trailer, when he fell asleep. His pickup crossed the center line and then collided with a MidAmerican Energy power pole. The collision caused a flat tire on the trailer and also caused the powerline to fall. The driver was using his shoulder and lap belt; no airbags deployed; no injuries were reported. The damage estimate for the Chevy was $100, while the damage estimate for the utility pole was $5,000.
