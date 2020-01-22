Dec. 20, 8:02 a.m.
Paige Berneice Lary, 15, Woodbine, was transported to the Missouri Valley hospital by Logan Rescue following a one-vehicle rollover accident that occurred at the intersection of 220th Street and Orient Avenue. In the report filed by Deputy Flaherty, Lary was eastbound on 220th Street in silver-colored 2003 Mitsubishi Galant when she lost control of her vehicle. The car entered the north ditch and then rolled one time, coming to rest on its roof. The driver had to be extricated mechanically from the vehicle by Logan Rescue. She was using her shoulder and lap belt; no airbags deployed. Lary was cited with “Failure to Maintain Control” and “No Valid Driver’s License.” The damage estimate for the Mitsubishi was $5,000.
Dec. 21, 7:05 p.m.
Danny Lea Nelson, 61, Missouri Valley, was involved in a deer vs. van accident that occurred on U.S. Highway 30 near Loomis Avenue. According to the report filed by Deputy Flaherty, Nelson was southbound in a gray 1998 Plymouth Voyager when his vehicle collided with a deer in the roadway. The driver was using his shoulder and lap belt; no airbags deployed; no injuries to the driver were reported. There was minor damage to the front, passenger side of the van, which was estimated at $1,500.
Dec. 23, 7:25 a.m.
Dawn Marie Klein, 50, Logan, was involved in a deer vs. car accident that occurred on State Highway 44 near residence marker 3474. According to the accident report filed by Deputy Clemens, Klein was eastbound in a white 2019 Ford Fusion when her vehicle collided with a deer in the roadway. There were no injuries to the driver reported, but there was front-end damage to the car, which was estimated at $5,000.
Dec. 23, 8:05 p.m.
Morris Craig Diffin Jr., 50, Dunlap, was transported to the Missouri Valley hospital by Dunlap Rescue following a one-vehicle rollover accident that occurred on 130th Street near residence marker 3741. According to the report filed by Deputy Denton, Diffin was westbound in a red 2003 Chevrolet Venture van when his vehicle crossed into the eastbound land, went into the south ditch, rolled, and then came to rest on all four tires. Diffin was using his shoulder and lap belt; no airbags deployed. The driver was cited with “Failure to Maintain Control.” The damage estimate for the Chevy was $4,000.
Dec. 26, 1:52 p.m.
Jennifer Lynne Collier, 50, Missouri Valley, was cited with “Failure to Yield Half of Roadway” after a two-vehicle accident that occurred on Liberty Avenue near residence marker 2188. According to the report filed by Deputy Knickman, Collier was northbound in a silver-colored 2012 Chevrolet Equinox and was partially in the southbound lane. Tracy Lee Boruff was southbound in a brown 2011 Chevrolet Suburban when she met the Collier vehicle. Boruff stated that she tried moving her vehicle further to the right to avoid a collision, but there was a mailbox on the side of the road that she also tried to avoid hitting. The front, driver’s side of the Equinox struck the rear, driver’s side of the Suburban. Both drivers were using their shoulder and lap belts; no airbags deployed; no injuries were reported. The damage estimate for each vehicle was $1,200.
Jan. 4, 12:30 a.m.
Cody James Neil, 29, Mondamin, was cited with “Failure to Maintain Control” after a one-vehicle rollover accident that occurred on State Highway 183 near residence marker 1575. According to the accident report filed by Deputy Sieck, Neil was southbound in a maroon 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup when he lost control of his vehicle. The pickup went into the west ditch, struck a dirt embankment, rolled, and then came to rest on its tires. It’s unknown if the driver was using his shoulder and lap belt; no airbags deployed; no injuries were reported. There was severe damage to multiple areas of the Chevy, with a damage estimate of $7,000.
Jan. 6, 7:45 p.m.
Janice Elaine McDunn, 60, Missouri Valley, was involved in a deer vs. car accident that occurred on U.S. Highway 30 near Loomis Avenue. According to the accident report filed by Deputy Knickman, McDunn was driving a red 2007 Honda when her vehicle collided with a deer in the roadway. It’s unknown if the driver was using her shoulder and lap belt; no injuries to the driver were reported. The damage estimate for the car was $2,000.
