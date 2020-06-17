April 27, 7:10 a.m.
Shelby Nacole Behrendt, 24, Moorhead, was cited with “Failure to Maintain Control” following a one-vehicle roll-over accident that occurred on Iowa Highway 183. According to the report filed by Deputy Knickman, Behrendt was southbound in a silver-colored 2017 Hyundai Tucson when she swerved to avoid a deer that ran out in front of her vehicle. The SUV left the roadway, turned sideways, went into the ditch and then rolled, coming to rest on the driver’s side, facing north. The driver was using her shoulder and lap belt; airbags on the driver’s side deployed. Behrendt was noted to have possible minor injuries, but was not transported from the accident scene by medical personnel. The damage estimate for the Hyundai was $12,000.
May 1, 5:37 p.m.
Jonathan Matthew Chlupacek, 17, Little Sioux, was transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center by Mondamin Rescue following a one-vehicle rollover accident that occurred on Easton Trail (F20) near Little Sioux. According to the report filed by Deputy Kline, Chlupacek was eastbound in a silver-colored 2003 Dodge Ram 2500 when he lost control of his vehicle. The pickup went into the west ditch, struck a road sign, continued east in the ditch and then re-entered the roadway. The vehicle began to skid, rolled, and then landed on its wheels facing east. The driver was not using his shoulder and lap belt; no airbags deployed. Chlupacek was cited with “Failure to Maintain Control.” The damage estimate for the Dodge was $5,000.
May 8, 4:35 p.m.
Cody Lee Marcus Jones, 18, Pisgah, received two citations following a one-vehicle roll-over accident that occurred on Monroe Avenue south of 290th Street: “No Valid Driver’s License” and “Failure to Maintain Control.” According to the report filed by Deputy Klutts, Jones was northbound in a red 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 when he lost control of the vehicle. The truck went into the east ditch, struck concrete, and then rolled. The driver was using his shoulder and lap belt. Jones was noted to have possible minor injuries, but was not transported from the accident scene to by medical personnel. The damage estimate for the Dodge was $2,500.
May 13, midnight
Brandon Thomas Nelson, 19, Logan, was involved in a deer vs. car accident that occurred on Iowa Highway 127 near the intersection with Norton Avenue. According to the report filed by Deputy Flaherty, Nelson was southbound in a gold-colored 2009 Pontiac G6 when his car collided with a deer in the roadway. The driver was uninjured, and the vehicle was driven away from the scene. The damage estimate for the car was $1,500.
