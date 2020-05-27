April 17, 12:21 p.m.
Jonathan David Freihage, 28, Pisgah, and Mark Alan Flint, 60, Missouri Valley, were the drivers of the vehicles involved in a minor collision on Iowa Highway 183 near residence marker 2084. According to the accident report filed by Deputy Flaherty, Freihage was northbound in a silver-colored 2002 Chevrolet S-10 pickup, when he crossed the centerline. His vehicle made contact with Flint’s vehicle, a white 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pickup that was southbound. The driver-side mirror of Freihage’s truck struck the rear, driver-side fender of Flint’s truck. Both drivers were using their shoulder and lap belt; no airbags deployed; no injuries were reported. The damage estimate for Freihage’s Chevy was $50, and for Flint’s Chevy was $1,500.
April 18, 1:02 p.m.
Stephanie Anne Berry, 37, Missouri Valley, was cited with “Fail to Yield upon Entering Through Highway” after a two-vehicle accident that occurred on Loess Hills Trail (L20) near residence marker 2290. According to the report filed by Deputy Flaherty, Berry was driving a white 2014 Ford van, and was turning south onto Loess Hills from a private driveway. A red 2012 Kia Soul driven by Priscilla Ann Dick, 72, Pisgah, was southbound on Loess Hills Trail when it was struck by Berry’s van. Both drivers were using their shoulder and lap belt; no airbags deployed; no injuries were reported. There was damage to the front bumper of the Ford, which was estimated at $1,000. There was damage to the rear, driver-side door and quarter panel of the Kia, which was estimated at $4,000.
