The 15th case of COVID-19 in Harrison County has been confirmed.
On Sunday, April 19, Harrison County Home and Public Health and the Iowa Department of Public Health announced that the newest case is a man between the age of 80 and 100 and was currently hospitalized.
Everyone who has been deemed at risk due to contact with this patient has been contacted. His case is not related to travel, and no other information was available at press time.
Then on Monday, April 20, HCHPH confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 to bring the total to 15 in the county. The two individuals are adults, one male and one female, both aged 41-60. The individuals are household contacts of a previously established Harrison County positive case and have been home in isolation since that previous case tested positive. All contacts that have been deemed at risk have been notified.
“We continue to remind residents to take preventative measures to slow the spread of this virus,” said Harrison County Public Health Director Brad Brake. “It’s important for everyone to stay home as much as possible and to practice social distancing. This simply means to stay away from groups of people and to keep a six foot distance from other individuals.”
Residents are further urged to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm or elbow, wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, leave home only when necessary for essential groceries and medications, and stay home if you feel mildly ill, even if the symptoms would not normally prevent you from daily activities.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever of 100.4 or higher, and shortness of breath. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you should call your health care provider before being seen. The provider may have special instructions and will determine if you should be tested.
Local clinics have increased their capacity for telehealth services for any health concern, whether it is COVID-19 or not.
For Harrison County specific COVID-19 information, visit www.harrisoncovid19.com.
