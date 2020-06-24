Grantor; Grantee; Amount; Property.
COURT OFFICER DEED
James H. Grassau Estate; Victoria Grassau; $1; Lot 52 Block 5 LSV.
James H. Grassau Estate; Victoria Grassau; $1; Lot 51 Block 5 LSV.
James H. Grassau Estate; Victoria Grassau; $1; Lot 53 Block 5 LSV.
Harry William Heim Testamentary Trust; Heim Brothers Farms LLC; $1; SW 4-78-42 exc pt SWSW.
QUIT CLAIM DEED
John A. Radcliff and Holly Price; John A. Radcliff; N/A; Lots 68,69,70 & 71 Block 9 LSV.
David J. and Linda Hoffman; Doug Dennis; $3,000; Lot 46 Block 1 LSV.
Abigail Land Holdings II LLC; Walburt Quality Management LLC; $1; Lot 6 Block 12 Mondamin.
Clayton and Marie Ramsdell; Jenny Walter; $1; Lots 46 & 47 Block 10 LSV.
Jennifer D. Sabatka; Donald and Sarah Elston; $1; S1/2 Lot 4, all Lots 5 & 6 Block 15 Seaton's 2nd Missouri Valley.
James R. and Ardyce L. O'Neill; Jordan Jesse O'Neill; $1; E1/4NENE 32-78-42.
Myrna J. Thomas; Bobbi Durfree; $1; Lot 3 & E20' Lot 4 Block 16 Pisgah.
SHERIFF’S DEED
Patrick Sears, Sheriff; Realarch LLC; $28,001; N15' Lot 5 all Lot 6 Block 1 Brown's add Mondamin + add'l 1201/2' strip.
WARRANTY DEED
Roberta R. Norling; Tanner C. Winther; $1; E1/2 Lots 9 & 10 Block 32 Reel's Logan.
Walburt Quality Management LLC; 11T IA LLC; $10; Lot 6 Block 12 Mondamin.
Christina Martin; Billi Jo Martin; $1; W100' Lot 2 Block 51 Reel's Logan.
Michael W. and Renee Hack; Heath and Rachel Hack; $1; pt SENE 13-79-43 pt SWNW 18-79-42.
Mark R. and Donna K. Bothwell; Chase A. Nichols; $1; W35.5' of E50' Lot 6 Block 20 Logan.
Mark R. and Donna K. Bothwell; Chase A. Nichols; $1; E141/2' Lot 6 Block 20 Logan.
