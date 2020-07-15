Grantor; Grantee; Amount; Property.
WARRANTY DEED
Joseph C. Weatherly; Gurney's Building Partnership; $1; Lot 1 & N10' Lot 2 Block 20 Missouri Valley.
Gurney's Building Partnership; Samuel and Hannah Arrieta; $1; Lot 2 Country Club Estates.
Promise 4 Paws Dog Rescue Inc.; Wyatt A. Matzen; $1; Lot 22 & S45' Lot 23 Block 3 California Junction + pt vac alley.
Henry S. and Zoe A. Shelden; Brian and BobbiAnn Koenig; $1; Lot 8 Jones add II Logan.
Kellen and Kathleen M. Liddell; Kellen and Kathleen Liddell; $1; E1/2 N80' Lot 1 Block 1 Blackman's add Woodbine.
Matthew J. and Betty J. Kerger; KML/Properties LLC; $1; S1/2 of S1/2 of E1/2 Lot 3, E1/2 Lots 4 & 5 Block 12 WLICO's 1st Woodbine.
Matthew J. and Betty J. Kerger; KML/Properties LLC; $1; W1/2S1/2 Lot 3 exc N1/2S1/2W1/2, W1/2 Lots 4 & 5 Block 12 WLICO's 1st Woodbine.
Jean Kerger; KML/Properties LLC; $1; Lot 2 & N1/2 Lot 3 & N1/2S1/2 Lot 3 Block 12 WLICO's 1st Woodbine.
Graham M. Lentell; Tritz Pallet, Inc.; $1; Lot 32 Melody Oaks.
