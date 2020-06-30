Grantor; Grantee; Amount; Property.
COURT OFFICER DEED
Doris D. Fisher Estate; Straight Edge Farms I LLC; $1; pt SE 36-80-43, W1/2SW, pt SWNW 31-80-42.
QUIT CLAIM DEED
Tamarack Development LLC; Employers Mutual Casualty Company; $1; E62' Lot G, E62' of S1/2 Lot H Dollen's sd Block 37 Blair's Missouri Valley.
Douglas and Kimberly Poore; Kandi Holly; $7,000; Lots 5,6 & 7 Block 2 LSV.
WARRANTY DEED
Ronald and Phyllis Riesenberg; R & P Riesenberg Family Revocable Trust; $1; NW 35-80-45 exc Par A NWNW.
Lloyd D. and Patricia A. DeForest; Roland C. and Mary A. Clark; $1; W60' lots 4 & 5 Block 54 Woodbine.
F. Irene Churchill; Thomas J. and Jessica M. Mullen; $1; Lot 9 & N20' Lot 8 Block 6 WLICO's 2nd Woodbine.
G & M Refrigeration and Appliance Service LLC; Brian Nelson; $1; Lot G Block 21 Logan.
