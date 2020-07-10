Grantor; Grantee; Amount; Property.
COURT OFFICER DEED
Guardianship of Barbara Jean Loyd; Dawna Baxter; $12,000; pt NESW 30-80-44.
CONTRACT
Ronnie K. Birdsall; David A. Smith;$17,000; Lot 10 Block 7 Pisgah.
QCD
Diane Bruce fka Diane Brehmer; Patty Walters; $4,000; Lot 36 Block 9 LSV.
Jason Brehmer; Patty Walters; $4,000; Lot 36 Block 9 LSV *companion deed.*
Cody and Skylar Olmstead; Mike and Tine Olmstead; $1; Lots 21 & 22 Block 31 Dunlap.
Ashley D. Schafer nka Ashley D. McNeil and John T McNeil III; Ashley D. and John T. McNeil III; $1; pt SW 19-78-43.
SPECIAL WARRANTY DEED
Raymond E. and Beverly J. Winans; Edward L. and Jane I. Hiles; $1; Lots 6 & 7 Block 73 TLCO's 4th Missouri Valley.
WARRANTY DEED
Sara J. and Shawn A. Renshaw; Cazman D. Jolliffe and Melissa L. Hundstad; $1; Parcel D pt NWNE pt NENE 27-78-44 & pt Blocks 46-68-69-70 St John.
Dunlap Community Development Corporation; Empire Ventures, LLC; $1; Unit 4B Dixie Drive Condo's pt Lot 2 Prairie Meadow Estates Dunlap.
Empire Ventures LLC; Evelyn L. Cline; $1; Unit 4B Dixie Drive Condo's pt Lot 2 Prairie Meadow Estates Dunlap.
Equity Trust Company FBO William O. Nelson's IRA; Brian Dinsmore; $1; W100' of E200' Lots 4 & 5 Block 56 Reel's Logan.
Robert O. aka Robert A. and Lynette S. Bair; Larry S. and Bunita Mary Buss; $1; SW 20-79-44 exc 502-122.
Connie J. and Charles Waite; Larry S. and Bunita Mary Buss; WD; $1.00; SW 20-79-44 exc 502-122.
Kimberly A. and Steven E. Thayer; Larry S. Buss; $1; N1/2SW, S1/2SW exc 502-122.
Cory J. and Amy C. Jackson; Larry S. Buss; $1; N1/2SW, S1/2SW exc 502-122.
Larry S. and Bunita Mary Buss; Larry S. and Bunita Mary Buss; $1; N1/2SW, S1/2SW exc 502-122.
Shari McFerrin; McFerrin LP; $1; pt 2-78-46, pt Lot 13 32-79-45, pt NENE 3-78-46.
Dallas R. and Philis A. Blazek; Shawn M. Bruening and Shane A. Blazek; $1; pt S1/2NE, pt SW, pt W1/2SE, pt NESE 15-81-44.
Dallas R. and Philis A. Blazek; Shawn M. Bruening and Shane A. Blazek; $1; pt N1/2SW 12-79-44.
BHA Development Corporation; Shane Robert and Shelbie Lynn Ehlers; $1; Lot 24 Country Club Estates.
Charles Kirk and Mary E. Kersten; Kimberly Kuhl; $1; Parcel H Kersten SD NENE 11-79-43.
