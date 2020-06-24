Grantor; Grantee; Amount; Property.
COURT OFFICER DEED
LaVonne L.M. Morrison Estate; Christopher D. and Tanya M. Knudsen; N/A; Lot 2 Coit's SD Block 66 TLCO's 3rd Missouri Valley.
Helen Wood Estate; Sandquist Properties LLC; $1; 1/2 INT S54' Lot 8, Lots A-B-C-D-E-F sd of Lots 6 & 7, N20' Lot 7 all Block 31 Reel's Logan.
John Plath Trust; Sandquist Properties LLC; $1; 1/2 INT S54' Lot 8, Lots A-B-C-D-E-F sd of Lots 6 & 7, N20' Lot 7 all Block 31 Reel's Logan.
Karen M. Voss Estate; Kraig Voss; $1; Parcel D NWSW 2-78-44.
Karen M. Voss Estate; Kyle Voss; $1; pt NWSW 2-78-44.
QUIT CLAIM DEED
Melissa D. Pitt; William L. Pitt; $1; Parcel A pt W of Rd SESW 26-79-43.
Roger W. and Patricia A. Melby; Brent W. and Kelly Jo Mikels; $1; pt Lots 1 & 2, all Lot 3 Block 51 Woodbine.
Andrew Cimino; Kristy Cimino; N/A; Lots 19,20, 67 & 68 Block 14 LSV.
WARRANTY DEED
Billy and Lori J. Benson; Jason Benson; N/A; Parcel B pt NENW 7-79-41.
Diana L., Craig and Michelle Lee Foreman; Merle A. and Theresa C. Kenkel Living Trust; $1; W897.6' of Lots 2 & 3 1-78-44 exc Par A.
Coleen F. Cross Trust; David L. Cross and Kristine Cross-Clark; $1; pt NENW 8-78-43.
Seeley Family Revocable Trust; Rex E. Maresch; $1; W72' of W1/2 Lots 4 & 5 Block 51 Reel's Logan.
