Grantor; Grantee; Instrument; Amount; Property.
Chad Muff; Nicholas and Kelsey Miller; WD; $238,000; Lots 1, 2, & 3 Block 42 Dunlap.
Kathleen Cunard Mickey and Timothy J. Mickey; Kathleen Cunard Mickey Revocable Trust; WD; N/A; und 2/5 INT pt SENW 1-79-43, PT Lot 2 in the NWSE, SWSE, & SESE and all SESW 36-80-43.
Kathleen Cunard Mickey and Timothy J. Mickey; Kathleen Cunard Mickey Revocable Trust; WD; N/A; und 1/6 INT All Block 10 Willow Park Missouri Valley.
Timothy J. and Kathleen Cunard Mickey; Timothy J. Mickey Revocable Trust; WD; N/A; pt Lot 2 SE 36-80-45.
Thomas O. and Lisa S. Trussell; David P. Gittens Sr.; WD; $1; pt NWNW 33-79-42.
Community Bank; Kenneth P. and Roberta C. Mumm; WD; $1; Parcels A & B SWSE 5-81-41 + Esmnt.
Mentzer Investments LLC; Carol F. Foutch; WD; $1; W52.4' of E98' Lot 6 & S6' of W52.4' of E98' Lot 7 Block 21 Missouri Valley.
Tyler Finken and Kelli N. Wagner n/k/a Kelli N. Finken; Tyler and Kelli N. Finken; WD; $1; Lot 20 South Pointe Estates.
Karen M. Voss Estate; Scott Voss; COD; $1; S60' Lot 3 Block 67 TLCO's 3rd Missouri Valley.
William "Billy" D. Mahan; Debra Brown; COD; $1; pt Lot E Stern SD of lots 1,2,3,4 & 5 Block 37 Reel's Logan.
John Jr. and Peggy Monahan; Clark and Shelayne Smith; WD; $1; Lot 1 Block 1 Fischer's Happy Homes Woodbine.
Darryl D. and Anna L. Cleaver; Jean Allen; QCD; $1; Lot 10 Block 71 Canfield's Woodbine.
Jeffrey J. and Nicole M. Allen; Mark R. and Donna K. Bothwell; SPWD; $1; E14 1/2' Lot 6 Block 20 Logan.
Ryan M. and Trista McLaughlin; Thomas O. and Pamela Fusselman; WD; $1; Lots 5,6,7 & 8 Block 4 Willow Park Missouri Valley.
Zaku Ul and Farzana Haq; Masjid Ibraheem Khaleel Allah, Inc.; WD; N/A; pt SWNW 33-78-44.
Robert L. Purcell Revocable Trust UTA; Ryan M. McLaughlin; TSWD; $1; Lots 5,6,7 & 8 Block 4 Willow Park Missouri Valley.
Bradley Hein; Bradley and Teri Hein; QCD; N/A; N62' Lot 10 , S21' of N83' Lot 10 Block 68 Blair's TLCO's 3rd Missouri Valley.
Abbreviations used in this report: QCD = Quit Claim Deed; WD = Warranty Deed; TSWD = Trustees Warranty Deed; COD = Court Officer Deed; SPWD = Special Warranty Deed.
